RHP Aaron Sanchez was originally slated to start Thursday in New York. He will be moved back an extra day and make his next start Friday in Boston on six days rest. It is something the Blue Jays might periodically do to help keep him fresh and rested since Sanchez has never pitched more than 135 1/3 innings.

RF Jose Bautista will have his hearing Thursday as he appeals his one-game suspension for his role in the brawl at Texas on May 15. Bautista was on base twice Tuesday and has reached safely in his last 12 games.

RHP R.A. Dickey allowed four runs and five hits over 6 2/3 innings Tuesday. He also tweaked the right knee he had offseason surgery on covering first base in the seventh but said he thinks he will be fine. “My knee bent funny trying to get to that bag quick and the knee I had repaired in the offseason, I just felt something inside there.”

SS Troy Tulowitzki left Tuesday’s game with tightness in his right quad and will be re-evaluated. Tulowitzki injured the quad when he stole second base following a seventh-inning walk “I felt like I needed to get out of there,” he said. “Otherwise I could have done something I didn’t want to do and put myself in jeopardy.” Before getting injured, Tulowitzki went 1-for-2 with a walk to reach safely for the 16th time in his last 17 games.

RHP Jesse Chavez was activated after being suspended three games for throwing at Rangers 1B Prince Fielder in the bottom of the eighth inning Sunday after warnings were issued.

LHP J.A. Happ will start Thursday in New York. Happ was originally slated to pitch Friday in Boston but will pitch on four days’ rest.