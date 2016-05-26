LHP/RHP Pat Venditte was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday.

LHP/RHP Pat Venditte saw his second stint with the Blue Jays end Wednesday when he was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo. In two stints with Toronto, he has a 4.05 ERA in seven appearances.

LHP Aaron Loup continued his rehab from a left flexor strain sustained in early March by getting the win with a scoreless inning for Triple-A Buffalo Tuesday. Loup has appeared in a combined five rehab games for Buffalo and Class A Dunedin. Manager John Gibbons said the reports he has been getting are good but did not indicate a return date.

2B Devon Travis was activated from the disabled list on Wednesday, about a week before he was expected to come back from offseason left shoulder surgery.

2B Devon Travis was activated from the disabled list Wednesday and made his season debut by going 1-for-4 and scoring a run as Toronto’s eighth-place hitter. Travis appeared in nine rehab games following offseason surgery on his left shoulder and did batted .306 (11-for-36). Manager John Gibbons said Travis was close to returning but the right quad injury to Troy Tulowitzi hastened his return. Gibbons also said Travis will start in the bottom of the order and if he is swinging well, he will be moved up in the lineup. Last year, Travis batted .304 with eight home runs and 35 RBIs but had two DL stints with recurrent inflammation and did not play after July 28.

C Russell Martin hit his first two home runs of the season Wednesday night. Martin had begun the season without a homer in 124 at-bats before hitting a solo home run off RHP Ivan Nova to open the sixth. He added a two-run shot in the seventh off LHP Chasen Shreve and it was his 11th career game with two home runs. The last one was Sept. 11 in New York. Martin’s homerless drought to start a season was the second longest of his career. His longest was 217 at-bats to begin 2009 with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

SS Troy Tulowitzki did not play due to tightness in his right quad. Manager John Gibbons said Tulowitzi was still a little sore but feeling much better than Tuesday, when he injured the quad on a stolen base in the seventh inning.