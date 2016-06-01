CF Kevin Pillar made a spectacular diving catch in the fourth inning on a line drive by C Austin Romine in the 4-1 win over the New York Yankees on Tuesday. He then hit the go-ahead RBI single in the three-run seventh. He also stole second and scored in the seventh. He has hit in six of his past seven games and eight of his past 10. "A ball like that that's hit in the gap is a safer bet to go after, knowing there's a guy behind you," Pillar said of his catch in right center. "It's the one that's hit right at me that I've got to be a little cautious in that type of game but knowing (RF Jose) Bautista was back there it was easy for me to go out there and go get it. ... I feel like it's my job to go out there and help this team. I haven't really been doing my part offensively, what I feel like I'm capable of doing. Last year, being part of the best offense in baseball it was easy for me to go out there and focus on defense and do what I was supposed to do out there and make plays and help us win games. But with this group collectively struggling, not getting the start we wanted, I started putting a little unfair pressure on myself at the plate, I was trying to do too much."

2B Devon Travis returned Tuesday after getting Monday off. He returned Thursday from the disabled list, where he started the season after shoulder surgery in November. He walked with two out in the seventh inning Tuesday in the 4-1 win over the New York Yankees and has reached base in all six games in which he has played since being activated from the DL.

RHP Aaron Sanchez will make his 11th start of the season Wednesday in the finale of a three-game series against the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre. He did not factor in the decision Friday, a 7-5 Toronto win over the Boston Red Sox, when allowed five hits, two walks, four runs (three earned) and struck out six in 6 2/3 innings. He is 1-2 with a 2.76 ERA and one save in career 11 games, including one start, against the Yankees.

1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion led off the decisive three-run seventh inning Tuesday in the 4-1 in over the New York Yankees with a double. He has recorded an extra-base hit in each of his past four games with three doubles and a home run.

RHP Jason Grilli was obtained with cash considerations in a trade with the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday for minor-league RHP Sean Ratcliffe. Grilli was acquired to help a beleaguered bullpen. The 39-year-old was 1-2 with a 5.29 ERA and two saves in 21 games with the Braves this season. He is returning from a torn left Achilles tendon suffered last July. In his past five outings, covering 4 2/3 innings, he had not allowed a run. General manager Ross Atkins said Grilli has "professionalism and experience" and those were factors in acquiring him. "There's a lot we like about Jason and how he complements this team," Atkins said on Tuesday night. "The first thing that comes to mind is experience, he's been on winning teams, very high-leverage situations and gets ton of swing and miss, has gotten a ton of swing and miss over his career. Those are good attributes for someone to be in the bullpen, we'll see how it pans out here." The Braves are paying the remainder of his $3.5-million salary this season, according to The Associated Press. The Blue Jays are responsible for Grilli's incentives for games finished and appearances and the $250,000 buyout on his $3 million club option for 2017. Manager John Gibbons said he was not sure if Grilli would join the team in time for Wednesday's series finale against the New York Yankees. Grilli' father, Steve, pitched in one game for the Blue Jays in 1979.