LHP Chad Girodo was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday after RHP Jason Grilli was obtained Tuesday in a trade with the Braves. In 11 games this season with Toronto, Girodo is 0-0 with a 4.32 ERA.

INF Darwin Barney was 3-for-3 with a walk in the Blue Jays’ 7-0 win over the Yankees on Wednesday to extend his hitting streak to five games (9-for-17, .529). It was his first three-hit game since July 8, 2014.

1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion was 2-for-4 with two RBIs in the Blue Jays’ 7-0 win over the Yankees on Wednesday to extend his hitting streak to five games (6-for-18, 333). He has RBIs in seven of his past eight games.

RHP Jason Grilli, obtained in a trade with the Braves on Tuesday, made his Blue Jays debut Wednesday in Toronto’s 7-0 victory over the Yankees. He retired RF Carlos Beltran on a fly ball but not until making an errant pickoff throw to second to put runners at the corners. He came in to face Beltran, who had two hits in the game against RHP Aaron Sanchez. “To have that kind of an adrenalin rush again, I live and thrive off that,” Grilli said. “I came into a situation where a guy has pitched a stellar game and gave us a great performance tonight. Anytime you have inherited runners, it’s nice to slam that door. I didn’t want to create a big situation. Obviously, even with the experience, the adrenalin was definitely flowing, and luckily it didn’t hurt us in the end.”

RHP R.A. Dickey will start Friday in the opener of a three-game series against the Red Sox at Fenway Park. Dickey is seeking his first win since May 13. His other win was April 4. This will be his second straight start against Boston. In a no-decision Sunday, a 5-3 Boston win in 11 innings, he allowed three hits, four walks and three runs in 5 1/3 innings. In 25 career games, including 19 starts, against the Red Sox, he is 6-8 with a 4.50 ERA.