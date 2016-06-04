RHP Roberto Osuna pitched in and out of trouble Friday, strikeout out Xander Bogaerts as the tying run with David Ortiz on deck -- coming back from a 3-0 count to end the game and Bogaerts' 26-game hitting streak. He has thrown 17 straight scoreless innings and has 13 saves on 14 chances. The last earned run off him was scored on April 22.

RHP Marcus Stroman, coming off an unimpressive victory over the Red Sox in his last start, faces Boston on Saturday in the second contest of the three-game weekend series. Stroman has won two straight starts, but last week yielded seven runs and 11 hits in 5 1/3 innings against Boston in the Blue Jays' 10-9 victory.

2B Devon Travis, who had a walkoff infield hit against the Red Sox last weekend in Toronto, ended an 11-pitch at-bat with a hefty two-run homer in the eighth inning Friday. It was the first homer of the season for Travis, who wasn't activated until May 25 after shoulder surgery. He has hit in seven of eight games since coming back and has reached base in 12 straight games dating back to last season.

DH Edwin Encarnacion belted a two-run homer in the first inning for his 27th and 28th RBIs over his last 28 games. In his last 50 games against the Red Sox, he has hit .318 with 14 home runs and 47 RBIs. In 11 games against Boston this season, he has hit .326 with a 1.019 OPS and four homers.

RHP R.A. Dickey, winless in his last nine starts against Boston after beating the Red Sox four times in 2014, ended that drought with 6 2/3 innings of two-hit ball in Friday's victory. It was the first win in four starts and only his second since opening the season with a victory. The only run off Dickey was unearned, scoring on a passed ball by Josh Thole. Last Sunday in Toronto, he no-hit Boston for 5 1/3 innings before things unraveled. On Friday, it was five innings of no-hit ball before David Ortiz's double. "He's on a nice little role. He's definitely pitched better than his record indicates," manager John Gibbons said.