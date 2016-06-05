3B Josh Donaldson was out of the Blue Jays' lineup on Saturday because of a jammed right thumb. Manager John Gibbons listing Donaldson as day to day. Darwin Barney moved from SS to 3B with Ryan Goins playing SS and the Jays still without disabled SS Troy Tulowitzki (quad). Donaldson had his batting gloves on and appeared ready to hit in the ninth inning.

RHP Marcus Stroman had his third shaky outing in his last four starts on Saturday. He allowed seven runs and 13 hits in 5 2/3 innings on May 17 and against the Red Sox and last week yielded seven runs on 11 hits in 5 1/3 and got a no-decision. On Saturday, he lasted 5 2/3 innings, yielding six earned runs and nine hits, walking a season-high five batters. In three starts against Boston this season, Stroman has pitched 16 1/3 innings and allowed 26 hits and 18 earned runs. "It was a battle for him, really typical Fenway Park game," manager John Gibbons said. "They swing the bats and got some big hits for them."

RF Jose Bautista was 0-for-2 with two walks and has reached base in 20 straight games against the Red Sox -- the longest active streak against Boston and the longest against the Red Sox since Frank Catalanoto reached in 21 straight in 2005-06. He had his 10th multi-walk game of the season and leads the American League with 43 walks.

RHP Marco Estrada, coming off eight shutout innings in a win over the New York Yankees, closes the three-game series in Boston on Sunday. He is 1-1 against the Red Sox this season, 2-1 overall in four appearances, three starts. Current Red Sox are batting just .224 against him, with Mookie Betts 0-for-8 and Xander Bogaerts 2-for-14. David Ortiz is 3-for-14 against Estrada, but two of the hits are home runs.