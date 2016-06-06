RHP Ryan Tepera was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday. Tepera has made four relief appearances for Toronto this season, going 0-1 with an 8.10 ERA.

3B Josh Donaldson (jammed right thumb) returned to the lineup Sunday as the designated hitter, going 0-for-3 with a run, a walk and a strikeout. Donaldson was held out of the lineup Saturday, but appeared to be stretching to pinch hit in the ninth inning before Darwin Barney’s game-ending fly out.

SS Darwin Barney hit his first career home run against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday, a solo shot in the third inning. He now has eight career road homers at eight different ballparks.

RF Jose Bautista blasted a leadoff solo home run to open Sunday’s game at Boston. Bautista’s bomb traveled an estimated 334 feet, according to Statcast, barely clearing the Green Monster in left field. It was his sixth career leadoff homer and his second of the season.

1B Edwin Encarnacion kept up his torrid pace at the plate against Boston, hitting a two-run home run Sunday at Fenway Park. Encarnacion is batting .306 (15-for-49) with five homers and 14 RBIs against the Red Sox in 2016, including a .370 (10-for-27) mark with four homers and nine RBIs at Fenway. He has 24 career homers against Boston, fifth-most among active major leaguers.

C Russell Martin hit a solo home run in Sunday’s third inning, giving him 144 career homers -- eighth among active major league backstops.

SS Troy Tulowitzki (right quad strain) is making progress rehabbing with Class-A Dunedin, Blue Jays trainer George Poulis told MLB.com on Sunday. “(He is feeling) better and better each day,” Poulis said, adding that Tulowitzki will hit off a tee Monday in Dunedin and that he could return to the Blue Jays within a 15-day span. He last played May 27 against Boston.

LHP J.A. Happ gets the start in Monday’s series opener at Detroit. Happ, 6-2 with a 3.06 ERA in 11 starts, gave up a run on four hits and two walks while striking out three over six innings against the New York Yankees last Tuesday. He is 1-0 with a 3.71 ERA in five career appearances (four starts) against the Tigers.

INF Matt Dominguez was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday and got the start at third base, going 0-for-3.

LHP Franklin Morales (left shoulder fatigue) is throwing light bullpen sessions, but does not have a timetable for return, per MLB.com. Morales last pitched April 6 at Tampa Bay.

RHP Marco Estrada flirted with another no-hitter Sunday, holding Boston without a hit through 7 1/3 innings before allowing a solo home run to Chris Young. After taking no-hitters into the eighth innings of consecutive starts last June, Estrada (4-2) came close again Sunday -- but couldn’t get the job done again. He gave up two hits and three walks while striking out five in his eight-plus innings Sunday. “Obviously if it happens, it will be really nice,” said Estrada, who gave up two hits and three walks while striking out five in his eight-plus innings. “It’s not something that I‘m thinking about.” Estrada’s ERA dropped to 2.41 through 11 starts.

LHP Brett Cecil (left triceps strain) is making progress during his rehab at Class-A Dunedin, Blue Jays trainer George Poulis told MLB.com on Sunday. He is throwing from 90 feet in Dunedin, but not yet throwing from the mound, per MLB.com. He last pitched May 14 at Texas.