SS Darwin Barney had two of the Jays' three hits on Monday. Barney had a pair of singles against Detroit starter Michael Fulmer, the only hits Fulmer gave up. Barney, filling in for injured Troy Tulowitzki, is hitting .337 while hitting ninth. "I"m just trying to put up good at-bats at the bottom of the order and set things up for the guys at the top," he said.

RHP Aaron Sanchez has been a model of consistency and will try to keep up the superior work against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday. Sanchez has gone either 6 2/3 innings or seven innings in his last seven starts and the Blue Jays have won six of them. He's 4-0 during that stretch, including a win in his last outing when he held the New York Yankees scoreless for seven innings on Wednesday. Sanchez has pitched five scoreless innings against the Tigers in three career outings but will be making his first start against them.

RHP Gavin Floyd took another beating on Monday at Detroit. He allowed three runs on five hits in a relief stint while recording just two outs. He also tossed two wild pitches during the outing. Floyd has surrendered an earned run in six of his last seven appearances and his ERA has jumped to 4.94. He had not allowed a run in 11 of 12 appearances prior to the slide.

SS Troy Tulowitzki should be ready to play once his 15 days on the disabled list are completed, manager John Gibbons said. Tulowitzki was placed on the DL May 28 with a right quadriceps strain. He has been working out at the team's spring training facility in Dunedin, Fla. "He's feeling better and swinging the bat down there," Gibbons said. "I'm expecting him back when the time's up." Tulowitzki was hittting just .204 with eight homers and 23 RBIs when he suffered the injury.

LHP J.A. Happ endured his second worst outing of the season in an 11-0 loss to Detroit on Monday. Happ allowed six runs on six hits, including two home runs, in a five-inning stint. He also had a balk and a wild pitch during the same at-bat against Cameron Maybin, allowing a run to score. It was only the second time in 12 starts he has given up more than three runs. He surrendered eight runs in two innings to Tampa Bay on May 18.