LHP/RHP Pat Venditte was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo. INF Matt Dominguez was designated for assignment to make room on the 25-man roster. The move was made to give the Blue Jays an additional arm out of the bullpen. He has appeared in seven games for the Blue Jays and has allowed three earned runs over 6 2/3 innings with a 4.05 ERA.

CF Kevin Pillar was the main source of offense for the Blue Jays on Tuesday. The No. 8 hitter had a solo home run off Detroit starter Matt Boyd and also scored the team’s other run after a seventh-inning leadoff single. His homer snapped an 0-for-13 streak. Pillar, who now has three homers, also drew a walk while raising his average to .240.

2B Devon Travis has gone hitless in his last 15 at-bats, dropping his average to .174. He went 0-for-5 against Detroit on Tuesday. He has played 12 games since returning from the disabled list after undergoing shoulder surgery. Manager John Gibbons doesn’t think Travis is experiencing any issues with the shoulder. “I think he’s starting to look pretty good,” Gibbons said prior to the game. “He’s not getting hits with consistency yet. When he gets in a rut, he seems to get a little too far out in front.”

RHP Aaron Sanchez pitched a gem against the Detroit Tigers but wound up with a no-decision on Tuesday. Sanchez limited the Tigers to one hit until the ninth and struck out a career-high 12. Sanchez was given the chance to notch his first complete-game shutout of his career but gave up a run on two hits and was pulled. Closer Roberto Osuna then blew the save. Sanchez’s previous career high was eight strikeouts against Tampa Bay on April 5 this season. “He did everything right,” manager John Gibbons said.

RHP R.A. Dickey will try to win consecutive starts for the first time this season when he faces the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday afternoon. Dickey held the Boston Red Sox without an earned run in 6 2/3 innings on Friday despite issuing a season-high five walks. He walked four against the Red Sox in his previous start, which ended in a no-decision. He is 7-3 with a 4.05 ERA in 19 lifetime appearances against the Tigers, including 12 starts, and 3-1 with a 3.34 ERA in seven outings at Comerica Park.

C Russell Martin made a base-running blunder in Tuesday’s game at Detroit. Martin was on third base with runners on the corners and one out in the sixth inning. While Michael Saunders attempted to steal second, Martin strayed too far off the bag and was caught in a rundown. Martin got on base twice with a single and a walk but also struck out twice. He was in the cleanup spot despite his .195 batting average.

