3B Josh Donaldson came up a double shy of a cycle in Wednesday’s 7-2 win over the Detroit Tigers. Donaldson’s three-run homer in the third gave Toronto a lead it wouldn’t relinquish. He also scored three runs. Donaldson, who has been dealing with a jammed thumb, snapped a streak of 30 at-bats without an extra-base hit. “He’s the MVP for a reason,” manager John Gibbons said.

RHP Marcus Stroman starts the opener of a four-game series at Baltimore on Thursday. Stroman has a 5-2 record but hasn’t pitched like an ace recently. He has allowed at least six earned runs in three of his last four starts, including six runs in 5 2/3 innings against Boston on Saturday while taking the loss.

RHP Aaron Sanchez has posted 10 quality starts in 12 appearances this season. His career-high 12 strikeouts on Tuesday was the most by a Blue Jays pitcher since J.A. Happ racked up that many on Aug. 7, 2014. He was the first Toronto right-hander to have that many since Brandon Morrow on Aug. 17, 2011.

RHP R.A. Dickey won consecutive starts for the first time this season on Wednesday. He limited the Detroit Tigers to two runs in 5 1/3 innings despite allowing nine hits. “He didn’t really have much of a knuckleball today,” manager John Gibbons said. “It was a game of survival for him.”

3B Matt Dominguez was designated for assignment to open up a spot on the 40-man roster. Dominguez appeared in five games with the Blue Jays and went hitless in 11 at-bats. He was batting .287 with five homers and 28 RBIs for Triple-A Buffalo. The 26-year-old Dominguez spent last season in the minors after playing for the Houston Astros for three seasons.

3B Matt Dominguez, designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Tuesday, was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday.