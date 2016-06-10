RHP T.J. Zeuch was selected with the 21st overall pick of the MLB draft by the Blue Jays. The 6-foot-7, 225 pounder from the University of Pittsburgh went 6-1 with a 3.10 ERA for the Panthers. His best pitch is sinking fastball that is consistently timed at 93-95 mph but his curveball is improving. “I‘m feeling very excited,” the 20-year-old said in a conference call. “My first initial feeling when they said my name was relief, I’ve been working at this since I was five years old throwing a baseball for the first time.” Said Blue Jays director of amateur scouting Brian Parker: “We usually take a lot of pitchers but in this case he was the best guy left on our board.”

RHP Roberto Osuna allowed a double and a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning Thursday in the 6-5 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. He took his first loss of the season against two wins and 13 saves. After a string of 17 straight scoreless innings, he has allowed three earned runs in his past three innings.

2B Devon Travis ended a 0-for-15 drought with a double in the second inning on Thursday in the 6-5 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. He finished the game 1-for-4 and is batting .180 in 13 games after starting the season on the disabled list while recovering from shoulder surgery performed in November.

RF Jose Bautista left Thursday’s game in the sixth inning with right thigh tightness and is day-to-day. Bautista departed after working his league-leading 47th walk of the season. He was removed for pinch-runner OF Ezequiel Carrera, who also took over in right field. Manager John Gibbons said more will be known about the injury on Friday.

SS Troy Tulowitzki (strained right quadriceps) is expected to play in an extended spring training game Friday and then play in a game with Class-A Dunedin on Saturday. It is hoped that he could be ready to join the Blue Jays in Toronto on Monday. He has been on the disabled list since May 27.

RHP Marco Estrada will make his 12th start of the season Friday in the second game of a four-game series against the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre. He will be seeking his fourth straight win after taking a no-hitter into the eighth inning of a 5-4 win over the Boston Red Sox on Sunday at Fenway Park. Estrada has pitched at least seven innings in each of his past four starts and has gone at least eight innings in three of those. On Sunday, he allowed two hits, three walks and two runs in eight-plus innings. He struck out five. In seven career games, including five starts against the Orioles, he is 2-1 with a 3.16 ERA.