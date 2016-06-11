RHP Drew Storen threw a perfect inning Friday (the 10th) for only the second time in 25 outings this season and picked up his first win of the season against two losses when 1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion hit a home run to lead off the bottom of the 10th and give the Blue Jays a 4-3 victory. “He looked really good tonight,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “He’s been very successful in the past. He’s not happy with the way things have gone this year, he knows he’s better than that. Tonight was a big one for him, he was facing the top of the lineup.”

RHP Marcus Stroman did not factor in the decision Thursday in the Orioles’ 6-5 win after allowing four runs in 5 1/3 innings. Stroman has not pitched six innings in three straight starts and in four of his past five.

RF Jose Bautista (sore right thigh) did not start Friday and is listed as day to day. He left the game Thursday for a pinch runner in the sixth inning.

RF Jose Bautista (sore right thigh) was not in the lineup Friday against the Baltimore after being removed for a pinch-runner Thursday in the sixth inning. “He wanted to give it a shot but I said take a day,” manager John Gibbons said. “It’s a day-to-day thing. We don’t want to do anything to make it worse.”

1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion ended a 0-for-19 drought at the plate and reached 600 career RBIs as a Blue Jay with one swing of the bat Friday to lead off the bottom of the 10th. He hit a 3-2, 96-mph fastball to right field for his 13th homer of the season to give the Blue Jays a 4-3 victory. It was Encarnacion’s fifth career walk-off homer and his first of the season. He is the eighth player to reach 600 RBIs with the Blue Jays. “It’s one of those things you don’t look for but when they happen, you thank God for it,” he said of reaching 600 RBIs. As for coming to bat, 0-for-19, he said: “I didn’t know it at all. Thanks for telling me. I don’t follow those things but I feel good now.”

SS Troy Tulowitzki (strained right quadriceps) came out of his extended spring training game early Friday. “He said it just didn’t feel right,” manager John Gibbons said. “It’s not like he reinjured it.” The plan had been for Tulowitzki to play with the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons on Saturday and possibly be activated from the disabled list Monday. Gibbons was not sure how the plan has been changed.

LHP J.A. Happ makes his 13th start of the season Saturday in the third contest of the four-game series with the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre. Happ is coming off a poor start at Comerica Park Monday where the Tigers reached him for six runs, six hits and two walks in five innings. Happ allowed two home runs in the 11-0 loss. He was 3-2 with a 3.32 ERA in six starts in May. In nine career outings, including eight starts, against the Orioles, he is 2-3 with a 3.56 ERA.

OF Ezequiel Carrera started in right field Friday and batted leadoff with Jose Bautista (thigh) out of the lineup.