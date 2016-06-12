OF Anthony Alford, one of the organization’s top prospects, has been diagnosed with a concussion and released from hospital in Dunedin, Fla. A scan revealed no fracture. He was removed from the field on a stretcher after a collision with teammate SS Richard Urena during a Class A game on Friday night in Dunedin.

RHP Aaron Sanchez will make his 13th start of the season Sunday in the finale of a four-game series with the Orioles at Rogers Centre. He had a career-best 12 strikeouts and took a one-hitter into ninth inning of his start last Tuesday at Comerica Park but did not factor in the decision in the Tigers’ 3-2 win in 10 innings. Sanchez allowed three hits, one walk and two runs in two-plus innings. In eight career games against the Orioles, including three starts, he is 1-2 with a 5.14 ERA.

RF Jose Bautista (sore hip flexor) did not play for the second straight game and OF Ezequiel Carrera again replaced him in the leadoff spot and in right field on Saturday. Manager John Gibbons said Bautista needed at least another day. Bautista left the game on Thursday for a pinch runner in the sixth inning because he was experiencing tightness in the right thigh area. Carrera was 1-for-3 with two walks and two runs scored in the 11-6 win over the Orioles on Saturday.

SS Troy Tulowitzki (strained right quadriceps) will take few days off before his next steps toward coming off the disabled list are decided. He took himself out of an extended spring training game on Friday because he said he didn’t feel right. The plan had been to have him play for Triple-A Buffalo for a game and then activate him on Monday.

LHP J.A. Happ matched a career high when allowed three home runs among eight hits Saturday in giving up four runs in seven innings in the 11-6 win over the Orioles. Baltimore 1B Chris Davis hit a two-run homer against him in the fourth inning to end Happ’s string of 86 at-bats against left-handed hitters without allowing an extra-base hit. Davis also doubled against Happ in the sixth. “I kept battling out there, I tried to get us through some innings,” Happ said. “Against that lineup in this park with the wind blowing (with the roof open), you can’t make mistakes and I made some mistakes and they hit it out.”