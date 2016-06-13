CF Kevin Pillar extended his hitting streak to six games with an RBI double and his fourth home run of the season Sunday in the Jays' 10-9 win over the Orioles. He is batting .478 (11-for-23) in that span.

RHP Roberto Osuna did not pitch for the second consecutive day Sunday even though there was a save situation, which was left for RHP Jason Grilli. Hitters have a .346 batting average (9-for-26) against Osuna in his past six outings with four extra-base hits. In his first 23 games of the season, Osuna held hitters to a .152 batting average. "Osuna was down today," manager John Gibbons said. "He was a little sore, nothing major. We can't afford to lose him. He's been carrying a pretty big workload."

RHP Aaron Sanchez became the first Blue Jays pitcher to pick up a win despite allowing four home runs, emerging with the victory Sunday as Toronto beat Baltimore 10-9. Sanchez allowed three of the homers Baltimore's four-run fifth inning. "It was just one of those days," Sanchez said. "I felt I made good pitches out there. Just one bad inning, really. They were able to lift some balls up, obviously, and the wind was doing its thing today. I felt like my curveball was really good, I flashed a change here and there that was OK, my fastball had good life, I felt like I was throwing it where I wanted to. It was just one of those days where they got the better end of me. ... I'm a ground-ball pitcher. I need to keep the ball on the ground."

RF Jose Bautista (sore hip flexor) missed his third consecutive game Sunday, but manager John Gibbons said he expects him to return as designated hitter Monday against the Phillies. Bautista left the Thursday game for a pinch runner in the sixth inning. OF Ezequiel Carrera replaced him in right field and in the leadoff spot for the third day in a row.

RHP Jason Grilli's save was his first since joining the Blue Jays in a trade with the Braves on May 31. It was his first save since May 1, when he was with Atlanta.

RHP R.A. Dickey will start Monday at Rogers Centre in the opener of a four-game, home-and-home series against the Phillies. Dickey is 2-0 with a 1.50 ERA in two starts in June, although he admitted that he did not have a good knuckleball in Detroit on Wednesday, when he was able to pitch 5 1/3 innings for the win. He is 5-4 with a 3.03 ERA in 12 career starts against the Phillies.