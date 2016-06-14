LHP/RHP Pat Venditte was assigned on option to Buffalo Monday after LHP Scott Diamond had his contract selected from the Triple-A Club. Venditte is 0-0 with a 5.19 earned-run average in eight relief appearances over three stints at Toronto.

LHP Scott Diamond had his contract selected from Buffalo Monday and LHP/RHP Pat Venditte was returned to the Triple-A club on option. LHP Franklin Morales (shoulder) was moved to the 60-day disabled list to create a spot on the 40-man roster for Diamond, who was 4-6 with a 3.16 in 12 starts at Buffalo. Manager John Gibbons said that Diamond will be used in long and middle relief in Toronto and he pitched the top of the ninth Monday in the 7-0 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing two hits, two walks and three runs. He is the 25th Canadian-born player to play for the Blue Jays.

RHP Marcus Stroman will make his 14th start of the season Tuesday in the second game of a four-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies. The afternoon game completes the Toronto portion of the series, which moves to Philadelphia for the final two games. Stroman has been struggling lately with a 7.58 ERA over his past five starts. He did not factor in the decision in a 6-5 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday when he allowed eight hits, one walk and four runs with two strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. This will be his first career start against the Phillies. In two relief appearances covering 2 2/3 innings, he is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA.

RF Jose Bautista (right thigh) returned to the lineup Monday and was 1-for-4 in the 7-0 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies after missing three straight games. Bautista was used as DH and returned to the leadoff spot, where manager John Gibbons said he will stay for the foreseeable future. 1B/.DH Edwin Encarnacion (jammed right index finger) did not start Monday after injuring the ringer stealing third base on Sunday. OF Ezequiel Carrera, who replaced Bautista in right field and leading off, remained in right field Monday but batted sixth. Bautista left the game Thursday for a pinch-runner Thursday when he experienced tightness in the thigh.

1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion (jammed right index finger) did not play in the 7-0 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday. He injured the finger sliding on a steal of third base in the second inning of the 10-9 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday. He scored on C Matt Wieters throwing error. Manager John Gibbons said he did not expect Encarnacion to miss much time.

SS Troy Tulowitzki (strained right quadriceps) left an extended spring training game Friday early when he was "feeling right." After a couple of days off, he should be ready to try playing in an extended spring training game on Wednesday.

LHP Franklin Morales (shoulder) was moved from the 15-day to the 60-day disabled list Monday to make room on the 40-man roster for LHP Scott Diamond, who had his contract selected from Triple-A Buffalo on Monday. Morales has been on the disabled list since April 7 with what was described is fatigue kin his left shoulder. His progress has been slow.

LHP Brett Cecil (strained triceps) pitched off a mound in Dunedin, Fla., for the first time since he was put on the disabled list May 15. There is no date set for his return.