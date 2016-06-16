LHP Chad Girodo was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday, after the Jays optioned LHP Aaron Loup to the same club and designated RHP Scott Diamond for assignment one day earlier. Girodo, 0-0 with a 4.32 ERA in 11 games with the Jays earlier this season, went 2-0 with a 1.93 ERA in 19 games in the minor leagues. He pitched a scoreless inning in relief Wednesday.

INF Andy Burns was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday, after the Jays optioned LHP Aaron Loup to the same club and designated RHP Scott Diamond for assignment one day earlier. Burns, 0-for-4 with the Jays earlier this season, hit .238 in 51 games in the minor leagues. He flew out as a pinch hitter Wednesday.

OF Michael Saunders, pulled from Tuesday's game against the Phillies with a sore thigh, was not in the starting lineup.

RHP Scott Diamond was designated for assignment.

LHP Aaron Loup was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo.

1B Edwin Encarnacion went 1-for-3 with a solo homer, two walks and three runs in Wednesday's 7-2 victory over the Phillies. He is 9-for-20 (.450) with five homers in his last five games. He has also homered in each of his last four games at Citizens Bank Park, and in 11 of his 19 career games there. No active player has as many homers in that stadium in so few at-bats (67). "Eddie is locked in pretty good," manager John Gibbons said. "You give him something to hit and he's gonna hit it."

LHP J.A. Happ, Thursday's starter, has allowed 10 runs in 12 innings while splitting his last two starts. His last time out he went seven innings in an 11-6 victory over Baltimore, allowing four runs on eight hits, including three home runs. He struck out five, and didn't walk a batter. He is 3-0 with a 1.56 ERA in three starts against Philadelphia, one of his former teams.

RHP Marco Estrada ran his personal winning streak to four by beating Philadelphia on Wednesday night, going 6 2/3 innings and allowing two runs on four hits while striking out five and walking one. Manager John Gibbons called Estrada, who has not allowed more than five hits in his last 10 outings, "a master at his craft." He nonetheless thought the game was something of a struggle for the right-hander, who gave up a solo homer to Cody Asche in the second and an RBI double to Asche in the fourth. They have pesky hitters," Gibbons said. "He feasts off the big, hairy guys with big swings."