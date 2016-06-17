LF Michael Saunders returned to the starting lineup on Thursday night. He was removed from Tuesday’s victory over Philadelphia with a sore thigh and then introduced as a pinch hitter in Wednesday’s game against the Phillies but removed in favor of INF Andy Burns.

LF Michael Saunders went 1-for-5 with a first-inning homer Thursday against Philadelphia, in his return to the starting lineup. He was removed from Tuesday’s victory over Philadelphia with a sore thigh, and introduced as a pinch hitter in Wednesday’s game against the Phillies, only to be removed in favor of INF Andy Burns.. Thursday’s homer followed a two-run blast by 1B Edwin Encarnacion, the fifth time the Blue Jays have gone back to back this season. Saunders and Encarnacion were the last to do it, five days earlier against Baltimore.

LF Kevin Pillar went 3-for-5 with two home runs and three RBIs Thursday against the Phillies. It was the second multi-homer game of his career. ”We’ve got some of the best hitters in the world on this team,“ he said. ”It’s fun for me to say I‘m a part of it and contribute. Pillar, whose other multi-homer game came on June 2, 2015 against Washington, hit a leadoff shot off reliever Andrew Bailey in the seventh and a two-run blast off David Hernandez in the eighth, increasing his season total to seven. “He’s a dangerous hitter,” manager John Gibbons said. “He’s not ever going to be a highly disciplined hitter, but the more (at-bats) he gets he’s liable to do that a lot more times.”

RHP Aaron Sanchez, Friday’s starter, scuffled through five innings to earn a 10-9 victory over the Orioles his last time out, allowing six runs on 10 hits, including four home runs. He struck out seven and walked three. He is 2-2 with a 6.23 ERA in nine career outings against Baltimore, four of them starts.

RF Jose Bautista left Thursday’s game against Philadelphia in the seventh inning with a sore left big toe.

1B Edwin Encarnacion went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and four RBIs in Thursday’s 13-2 victory over the Phillies. The homer was his sixth in as many games, his 18th of the season and his 12th in 20 career games in Citizens Bank Park. Encarnacion, 11-for-24 in his last six games, also increased his major league-leading RBI total to 61. “Really every year he goes through one of these (hot streaks),” manager John Gibbons said. “And he’s dangerous. If you give him anything to hit, there’s nobody better.”

LHP J.A. Happ went seven innings to beat Philadelphia?on Thursday night, allowing an unearned run and three hits while striking out five and walking two. Happ, who had allowed 10 runs in 12 innings while splitting his two previous starts, improved to 4-0 with a 1.11 ERA against the Phillies, the team with which he began his professional career. “I love coming back here,” he said. “Some of the best memories playing baseball were here with some of those World Series teams (in 2008 and 2009) and playoffs in kind of the beginning of my career.”