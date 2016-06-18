OF Toronto recalled OF Darrell Ceciliani from Triple-A Buffalo to fill the roster spot created when RF Jose Bautista was placed on the DL.

LF Michael Saunders set career highs with three home runs and eight RBIs in Toronto’s 13-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles Friday night.

3B Josh Donaldson homered, tripled, drove in three runs and scored three in Friday night’s 13-3 win over the Orioles. Donaldson has reached base in 22 straight games, and is batting .350 (28 for 80) with 14 extra base hits, 22 RBIs and 22 walks during the stretch.

RHP Aaron Sanchez (7-1) pitched out of major trouble in the first and third innings en route to picking up the win Friday night in Baltimore. He allowed two runs on seven hits in six innings, retiring the last nine batters he faced. Sanchez struck out six and walked two. He was able to pitch out of trouble in the first and third innings, allowing a run each time but stranding five baserunners. “That’s huge. That’s everything,” he said. “That’s potentially draining our bullpen for the whole series which is something that can’t happen in a game like today.”

RF Jose Bautista was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Friday with a sprained left big toe.

RHP RA Dickey (4-7, 4.16 ERA) starts Saturday against the Orioles. Dickey has shaved over a run-and-a-half off his ERA since the beginning of May, allowing three earned runs or less in all but two of his starts. Dickey lost to the Orioles 4-3 on April 20th, when he allowed three runs on five hits over six innings. He’s 2-6 with a 3.97 ERA in 15 career games -- 12 starts -- versus Baltimore.

OF Ezequiel Carrera will become the everyday right fielder during the absence of Jose Bautista (sprained left big toe), according to manager John Gibbons. The 29-year-old Carrera went 1-for-4 in Friday night’s 13-3 win at Baltimore.