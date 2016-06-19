IF Andy Burns was optioned back to Triple-A Buffalo to open up a spot for SS Troy Tulowitzki. Burns went 0-for-6 in eight games with the Jays this season.

3B Josh Donaldson extended his hitting streak to 11 games with his third-inning double Saturday. This is the second time this season that Donaldson's posted a hit streak of at least 10 games.

RF Jose Bautista (hyperextended big toe) is going to North Carolina early in the week to see a specialist (foot/ankle) for his injury. The Jays placed him on the disabled list Friday after Bautista injured the toe Thursday in Philadelphia.

RHP R.A. Dickey keeps having bad luck. He gave up three runs in six innings Saturday and took the loss. It's the second straight game he's allowed only three runs and still lost. "It never feels good to lose a ballgame, but it's somewhat satisfying to give your team a good chance to win a game against a good ball club," Dickey said.

SS Troy Tulowitzki came back Saturday after being on the disabled list with a strained right quadriceps. He had been at Class A Dunedin on a rehab assignment and played one game there - Friday. Tulowitzki went 0-for-4 on Saturday, lowering his average to .199.

RF Ezequiel Carrera will get more playing time with the injury to RF Jose Bautista. Carrera tied a career high with his third homer of the season Saturday.