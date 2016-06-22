RHP Conner Greene, a top pitching prospect, started for Dunedin on Tuesday and allowed three hits and had seven strikeouts in seven innings.

2B Devon Travis was moved up to the second spot in the lineup Tuesday and went 1-for-4 to extend hitting streak to a season-best eight games. He is 14-for-31 during the streak. He could eventually wind up in the leadoff spot. "We're doing a little experimenting," manager John Gibbons said. The move dropped 3B Josh Donaldson to third in the order with 1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion batting fourth.

RF Jose Bautista (left big toe) has been diagnosed with turf toe by specialists. He will wear a walking boot for two weeks and be re-evaluated. He was injured going up against the wall Thursday at Philadelphia and was put on the disabled list Friday.

LHP J.A. Happ makes his 15th start of the season Wednesday afternoon in the finale of a two-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Rogers Centre. Happ tries to win his third straight start. On Thursday, he held the Philadelphia Phillies to three hits, two walks and one unearned run in seven innings as the Blue Jays beat the Phillies 13-2 in Philadelphia. He is 2-1 with a 1.73 ERA in five career games (four starts) against the Diamondbacks.

LHP Franklin Morales (shoulder) pitched a scoreless inning with one walk and one strikeout Tuesday night to begin his rehabilitation assignment with Class-A Dunedin. He has been on the disabled list since April 7 with what was described at the time as shoulder fatigue. Morales pitched two-thirds of an inning in two outings with the Blue Jays before going on the DL and had a clean sheet.

RHP Marco Estrada took the loss Tuesday as the Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2. By allowing two hits in six innings, Estrada became the first pitcher in major league history to allow five or fewer hits while going six or more innings in 11 straight starts. RHP Jake Arrieta (2014), RHP Johnny Cueto (2013-14) and LHP Johan Santana (2004) each had such streaks for 10 games. "Shoot, there's been a lot of great pitchers in this game," Estrada said. "And for something like that to happen, obviously very excited, very happy for it. But it's kind of a bittersweet moment right now, we lost. There's nothing really to cheer for." Estrada also allowed three walks, one home run and three runs Tuesday. He left after six innings with a tight back that also hampered him in spring training. He said he did not feel the back would prevent him from making his next start. "Just the deeper the game got the worse it got," he said. " I was trying to pitch through it and I felt pretty good out there, my arm felt pretty good. But I noticed, I turned around a few times, saw the (velocity) and it was going down. I couldn't really reach down and couldn't get much on it. Left a few pitches up because of it. I gave up a home run on a terrible changeup that I threw. That's going to happen when you make bad pitches. But other than that I thought I still threw the ball pretty well." He said his back was fine until he took a few swings in earlier interleague play in National League parks. "I should know better," he said.

LHP Brett Cecil (triceps) started his his rehabilitation assignment with Class-A Dunedin on Tuesday and struck out two in a perfect inning. Cecil was 0-5 with a 5.23 ERA in 16 games before being put on the disabled list on May 15 with a strained left triceps and a tear in his lat muscle. If the injuries caused his early season problems and he returns to his form of the second half of last season, it will be a big boost for a bullpen that has struggled much of the season.