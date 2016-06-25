OF Darrell Ceciliani was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo by the Blue Jays on Friday, clearing a spot for OF Junior Lake to be called up. Ceciliani appeared in just two games with Toronto, going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts.

1B/DH Justin Smoak had X-rays on his left knee Friday after fouling a ball off it Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Blue Jays are awaiting results of the X-rays. Manager John Gibbons said Smoak was “pretty banged up” from the play.

OF Junior Lake joined the Blue Jays on Friday when his contract was selected from Triple-A Buffalo. Lake, 26, made his Toronto debut in right field. Lake, who hit .244 with six home runs and 27 RBIs in Buffalo, could get an extended look as the Blue Jays’ fourth outfielder with LF Jose Bautista (turf toe) on the 15-day disabled list.

RHP Aaron Sanchez took a no-decision after allowing two runs in six innings in the Blue Jays’ 3-2 loss Friday at the Chicago White Sox. Sanchez, who got a full week’s worth of rest between starts, struck out four and walked one. Sanchez, who’s 6-0 with a 3.36 ERA in his last 11 starts, worked out of trouble during his entire outing. He allowed base runners in all six innings but never let the White Sox break open a big rally. “I’ve had opportunities and experiences to work out of that, so when I get into situations, I just try not to let it get too big and take it one pitch at a time,” Sanchez said. “That sounds so cliche, but when you get into situations like that, you’ve got to make sure you execute the pitch that he puts down.”

LHP Franklin Morales will have his rehab stint transferred to Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday. Morales, who’s on the 15-day disabled list because of left shoulder fatigue, is getting close to returning to the Blue Jays’ bullpen. He went 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA in two relief outings before the injury.

LHP Brett Cecil will have his rehab stint transferred to Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday. Cecil, who’s on the 15-day disabled list because of a torn lat muscle, is getting close to returning to the Blue Jays, manager John Gibbons said. Cecil went 0-5 with a 5.23 ERA in 16 relief appearances before his DL stint.