1B Justin Smoak remained out of the lineup for the second consecutive game Saturday after taking a foul ball off his left knee Wednesday. Manager John Gibbons said Smoak is doing better and expects him to return to the lineup soon.

2B Devon Travis hit his fourth home run Saturday against the White Sox. He is 18-for-43 with five doubles, three home runs and 11 RBIs in his last 11 games.

RHP Gavin Floyd exited Saturday's game against the White Sox after throwing four pitches to two batters due to right shoulder tightness. He allowed a single and induced a flyout. His ERA is 4.06.

RHP R.A. Dickey (5-8) gave up four home runs and five runs (four earned) in 5 1/3 innings Saturday against the White Sox. The home run total matches a career high, also set June 27, 2014, against Chicago.