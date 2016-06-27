RHP Marcus Stroman (6-4) allowed four runs on seven hits in a five-inning effort while striking out four and walking four. He is 1-3 with an 8.44 ERA and a .347 average over his last six starts. Still it was an encouraging effort. “I thought he was OK, I thought he looked really good early,” said Blue Jays manager John Gibbons. “I thought his fastball had a little more life to it. Early on he was getting more ground balls, that’s a good sign from him and he got a couple of big strikeouts to finish his five innings.”

RHP Bo Schultz was called up from Triple-A Buffalo and was in Chicago for Sunday’s series finale. He had a 4.24 ERA with 14 strikeouts with the Bison. Schultz was 0-1 and worked 43 innings over 31 appearances with Toronto in 2015 with a 3.56 ERA. He had an offseason hip procedure and is making his first appearance of the season with the Blue Jays. Schultz worked the ninth inning on Sunday, giving up a solo home run.

RHP Gavin Floyd was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Sunday after he suffered shoulder tightness during a brief appearance in the sixth inning on Saturday. Floyd (2-4) has a 4.06 ERA in 31 innings this season over 28 appearances.

DH Troy Tulowitzki was 1-for-3 with an eighth inning home run. He is 8-for-21 (.381) with two doubles, three home runs, six RBI and five runs scored over his last six games.

LHP Franklin Morales moved his rehab assignment to Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday, and he threw a scoreless inning. Morales, who is on the 15-day disabled list because of left shoulder fatigue, is getting close to returning to the Blue Jays’ bullpen. He went 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA in two relief outings before the injury.

RHP Marco Estrada (5-3, 2.70 ERA) takes the mound as the Blue Jays begin a three-game series at Colorado on Monday. He is 4-1 in his last six starts and is coming off a June 21 loss to Arizona in which he allowed three runs on two hits while striking out eight and walking three.