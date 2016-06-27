FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toronto Blue Jays - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 28, 2016 / 4:10 AM / a year ago

Toronto Blue Jays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Marcus Stroman (6-4) allowed four runs on seven hits in a five-inning effort while striking out four and walking four. He is 1-3 with an 8.44 ERA and a .347 average over his last six starts. Still it was an encouraging effort. “I thought he was OK, I thought he looked really good early,” said Blue Jays manager John Gibbons. “I thought his fastball had a little more life to it. Early on he was getting more ground balls, that’s a good sign from him and he got a couple of big strikeouts to finish his five innings.”

RHP Bo Schultz was called up from Triple-A Buffalo and was in Chicago for Sunday’s series finale. He had a 4.24 ERA with 14 strikeouts with the Bison. Schultz was 0-1 and worked 43 innings over 31 appearances with Toronto in 2015 with a 3.56 ERA. He had an offseason hip procedure and is making his first appearance of the season with the Blue Jays. Schultz worked the ninth inning on Sunday, giving up a solo home run.

RHP Gavin Floyd was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Sunday after he suffered shoulder tightness during a brief appearance in the sixth inning on Saturday. Floyd (2-4) has a 4.06 ERA in 31 innings this season over 28 appearances.

DH Troy Tulowitzki was 1-for-3 with an eighth inning home run. He is 8-for-21 (.381) with two doubles, three home runs, six RBI and five runs scored over his last six games.

LHP Franklin Morales moved his rehab assignment to Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday, and he threw a scoreless inning. Morales, who is on the 15-day disabled list because of left shoulder fatigue, is getting close to returning to the Blue Jays’ bullpen. He went 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA in two relief outings before the injury.

RHP Marco Estrada (5-3, 2.70 ERA) takes the mound as the Blue Jays begin a three-game series at Colorado on Monday. He is 4-1 in his last six starts and is coming off a June 21 loss to Arizona in which he allowed three runs on two hits while striking out eight and walking three.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.