LHP Chad Girodo was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo and RHP Ryan Tepera was recalled from Buffalo. Girodo is 0-0 with a 4.35 ERA in 14 games with the Blue Jays this season and went 2-0 with a 1.93 ERA in 19 games in the minor leagues.

RHP Drew Storen hit consecutive batters with pitches in what became a six-run seventh for the Rockies. In his previous 32 games, Storen pitched 28 1/3 innings and hit three batters.

2B Devon Travis went 2-for-4 with a double, home run and two RBIs. In his first 15 games after being reinstated from the disabled list, Travis hit .145 (8-for-55) with one homer and five RBIs. In 13 subsequent games, Travis has hit .412 (21-for-51) with four homers and 13 RBIs.

SS Troy Tulowitzki went 0-for-4 with a strikeout and didn’t hit the ball out of infield in his first game at Coors Field since the Rockies traded him to the Blue Jays on July 27. When he came to bat for the first time in the second, catcher Nick Hundley, respectful of the moment, walked halfway to the mound to let Tulowitzki bask in the crowd’s affection. He received a loud 30-second ovation and doffed his helmet in several directions before stepping in the batter’s box. Tulowitzki then struck out on eight pitches, taking a slider for strike three. “It was a cool moment for me,” he said. “Brought back a lot of memories. It was great to see the fans react in that way, definitely exciting.”

RHP Marco Estrada gave up five hits and three runs in six innings with two walks and eight strikeouts. He extended his major league record to 12 consecutive starts of six or more innings pitched while allowing five or fewer hits. The streak began April 27 at the Chicago White Sox, when Estrada made his fourth start of the season.