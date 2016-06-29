RHP Francisco Rios will play for the World team in the July 12 Futures Game at San Diego. Rios, 21, began the season at low Class A Lansing and went 2-0 with a 1.20 in six starts and eight walks and 43 strikeouts in 30 innings. He was promoted to high Class A Dunedin, where he is 3-3 with a 2.63 ERA and 11 walks and 34 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings.

3B Josh Donaldson went 2-for-5 with a triple and three RBIs on Tuesday. He has hit safely in 18 of his past 19 games. During that span, Donaldson is hitting .419 (31-for-74) with six doubles, four triples, four homers and 21 RBIs. He hit a bases-loaded triple in the fourth and is now batting .667 (4-for-6) with two homers and 14 RBIs with the bases loaded this season.

RHP Gavin Floyd, who underwent an MRI exam Sunday, was diagnosed with a torn right lat muscle. He will not need surgery but will be out eight to 12 weeks and could miss the rest of the season. “No surgery, but it’s a long healing process,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. Floyd threw two pitches in a relief appearance Saturday at Chicago and left the game. In 28 games for the Blue Jays, Floyd is 2-4 with a 4.06 ERA.

LHP Brett Cecil (left lat strain) threw 11 pitches, eight strikes, while pitching one perfect inning for Triple-A Buffalo in his second rehab appearance. He also pitched twice for high Class A Dunedin. Barring a setback, Cecil, who has been on the 15-day disabled list since May 15, is expected to join the Blue Jays on Thursday when they open a homestand against Cleveland.