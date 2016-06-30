3B Josh Donaldson went 2-for-4 with a home run, his 18th of the season, to extend his hitting streak to eight games. He has now hit safely in 19 of his past 20 games, going 33-for-78 (.423) in that span with six doubles, four triples, five homers and 22 RBI.

RHP Aaron Sanchez allowed six singles and one run in eight innings Wednesday to improve his record to 8-1 and lower his ERA to 3.08. He tied his career high by working eight frames -- he also worked eight June 7 at Detroit -- and got 14 ground ball outs, including two double plays. Sanchez has won seven consecutive decisions and has gone 12 starts without a defeat since his lone loss April 22 against Oakland.

1B Edwin Encarnacion drove in his league-leading 70th run Wednesday, going 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored. Encarnacion has 30 RBIs this month and is tied for second all-time in franchise history in June RBIs. Jose Bautista and John Olerud also had 30 RBI in June.

LHP Brett Cecil (left lat strain) will rejoin Toronto on Thursday and is expected to be activated for a game that night against Cleveland, which begins a challenging 11-game homestand with no days off. The Blue Jays do not have a left-hander in their bullpen, so they will be glad for the return of Cecil, who has been on the 15-day disabled list since May 15.