RHP Ryan Tepera was returned on option to Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday to make room on the 25-man roster for LHP Brett Cecil (strained triceps), who was activated from the 15-day disabled list. In five outings with Toronto, he is 0-1 with a 5.79 ERA. In 21 game with Buffalo, he os 1-1 with a 2.89 ERA and 11 saves.

3B Josh Donaldson hit his 19th homer of the season in the fourth inning of the 4-1 loss to the Cleveland Indians on Thursday to extend his hit streak to nine games. He has hit safely in 20 of his past 21 games. He is batting .415/.500/.805 with six doubles, four triples and 23 RBIs in that span.

RHP Marcus Stroman will make his 17h start of the season Friday afternoon in the second game of a four-game series against the Cleveland Indians at Rogers Centre, He is 1-3 with an 8.44 ERA in his past six starts in which he has allowed six home runs. He lost his second straight start Sunday, 5-2, to the Chicago White Sox when he allowed seven hits and four runs in five innings. He has faced Cleveland once in his career, allowing five hits and five runs (four earned) in 1 ? innings in a relief appearance.

2B Devon Travis extended his hit streak to seven games with a first-inning single Thursday in the 4-1 loss to the Cleveland Indians. He finished the game 1-for-4 with two strikeouts and is batting .400 ( 12-for-30) during his streak. He has 14 RBIs in his past 16 games.

LHP Brett Cecil (triceps strain) pitched a perfect eighth inning Thursday in the 4-1 loss to the Cleveland Indians after he was activated from the disabled list Thursday. He feels he has regained the curveball that is so necessary to his success and a return to the form of the second half of last season will bolster a beleaguered bullpen. RHP Ryan Tepera was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo to make room for him on the 25-man roster, Cecil was 0-5 with a .5.23 ERA in 16 outings when he went on the DL May 15. He had two rehabilitation assignments at Class-A Dunedin and two more at Buffalo. The outing Thursday ended a string of seven appearances in which he pitched less than one inning. It was his first perfect inning over his past 10 games. "I'm more confident than I was early in the season, I've got my curveball back to where it needs to be, it's a lot better, a lot sharper,"Cecil said. "I think it was mechanical, I was trying so hard to find it early in the season, I was really getting myself out of mechanics, trying to search for it, thinking I needed to throw it harder, get over the top a little bit more, when I really just needed to relax.