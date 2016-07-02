3B Josh Donaldson was 0-for-6 with two walks in the 2-1 loss in 19 innings to the Cleveland Indians on Friday. It ended a nine-game hitting streak. He batted .429 during that span, It was the second time in his past 22 games in which he failed to get a hit.

INF Darwin Barney played the first 18 innings at second base Friday in the 2-1, 19-inning loss to the Cleveland Indians. He pitched the 19th, giving up what proved to be the winning home run to DH Carlos Santana. He had one strikeout. He also was 3-for-8 with a double. "Honestly, we were just thinking to be efficient, don't hit anybody," Barney said. "You don't want to injure anybody in a situation like that where I'm just filling in an inning. They ask you to pitch and you just try to throw strikes. ..It was unfortunate we were in that situation, we had plenty of opportunities to finish the game off, get the hit and we didn't. It's our own fault we had to go out there and pitch."

INF Ryan Goins became the ninth Blue Jays' position player to pitch in a game when he handled the 18th inning of the 2-1, 19-inning loss to the Cleveland Indians on Friday. He allowed two hits, an intentional walk and no runs. He ended the inning with a double play grounder by C Chris Gimenez on a changeup. "It was more of an eephus," Goins said. "But yeah, double play is always nice. ... I'm just here to do what they ask me to do, it it's pitch, go in and pitch. I'll probably look back 10 years from now and say I'm tied for the best ERA in Major League Baseball, so that's good, I've got that going for me. But that's probably about it."

2B Devon Travis extended his hit streak to eight games with a fourth-inning single Friday in the 2-1, 19-inning loss to the Cleveland Indians on Friday. He finished the game 1-for-7 with a walk and is batting .351 during his streak. He has 14 RBIs in his past 17 games.

RHP Marco Estrada (5-3, 2.81 ERA) makes his 16th start of the season Saturday in the third contest of a four-game series with the Cleveland Indians at Rogers Centre. He did not factor in the decision Monday in a 9-5 loss to the Colorado Rockies after allowing three runs, five hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out eight. In his past seven starts, he is 4-1 with a 3.02 ERA, allowing 24 hits (eight home runs) and 20 walks in 47 2/3 innings. He has 42 strikeouts in that span.