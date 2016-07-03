RHP Drew Hutchison was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday. Hutchison is a starter but made two relief appearances for Toronto last season. He is expected to provide some depth to the bullpen, which was depleted during the 19-inning, 2-1 loss to the Cleveland Indians. This is his second stint with Toronto this season for Hutchison, who won a spot start on April 24.

LHP Aaron Loup was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo Saturday to provide depth for the bullpen, which was depleted during the 2-1, 19-inning loss to the Cleveland Indians on Friday. Loup retired his only batter in the 9-6 win over the Indians on Saturday. He was 2-0 in eight games with Buffalo. In his first stint with Toronto this season, he was 0-0, 9.00 ERA in seven games.

INF Ryan Goins (right forearm tightness) who pitched a scoreless 18th inning Friday, strained his right forearm in the process and was put on the disabled list Saturday. It is not considered serious but it did open up a spot for pitching help, with RHP Drew Hutchison and LHP Aaron Loup being recalled from Triple-A Buffalo Saturday.

RHP Bo Schultz was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday after pitching 2? innings in relief Friday in the 2-1, 19-inning loss to the Cleveland Indians. He is 0-0 with a 3.6 ERA in three games with Toronto this season after opening the season on the disabled list following hip surgery in the offseason.

1B Edwin Encarnacion received a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for making contact with umpire Vic Carapazza on Friday.

LHP J.A. Happ will make his 17th start of the season Sunday in the finale of a four-game series with the Cleveland Indians. Happ earned the win last Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies despite allowing nine hits and five runs in five innings. Toronto won the game 14-9.