3B Josh Donaldson equaled his season best with four hits Sunday in the Jays' 17-1 win over the Indians, his third four-hit game this year. He has hits in 22 of his past 24 games and has reached base safely in 35 of his past 36 games. He has 93 hits this season, 44 for extra bases.

RHP Aaron Sanchez will make his 17th start of the season Monday against the Royals at Rogers Centre. Sanchez has not lost since April 22 when his record dropped to 1-1. He enters Monday at 8-1 after holding the Rockies to six hits, one walk and one run with three strikeouts in eight innings on Wednesday. This will be his first start against the Royals. In regular-season play, he is 0-0 with a 3.38 ERA in three relief outings over 2 2/3 innings vs. Kansas City. During the American League Championship Series in October, he faced the Royals four times, allowing four hits and no runs in a total of two innings.

1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion appealed the one-game suspension he received for bumping plate umpire Vic Carapazza after he was ejected in the first inning of the Friday game. Encarnacion and manager John Gibbons were ejected for arguing balls and strikes. Encarnacion was 2-for-5 with three RBIs in the Jays' 17-1 win over the Indians on Sunday. "I was waiting for it," Encarnacion said of the suspension. "I mean, I knew something was going to happen because supposedly I bumped into him, so I don't know what's going to happen. Of course, for me, it was a no-brainer (to appeal), but I don't know what's going to happen with that."

C Russell Martin hit his seventh homer of the season in the first inning of the Jays' 17-1 win over the Indians on Sunday. His past three home runs have all been three-run shots. He had four hits and five RBIs, both season bests. His career bests are five hits and six RBIs, both accomplished on Aug. 25, 2011, against the Athletics.

LHP J.A. Happ recorded 11 strikeouts with no walks over seven innings in the Jays' 17-1 win over the Indians on Sunday. He is the first Toronto pitcher to have 11 strikeouts and no walks since LHP David Purcey in 2008. Happ's career high is 12 strikeouts against the Orioles on Aug. 7, 2014. "He's had a tremendous year for us," manager John Gibbons said. "He's a new guy, he's a pitcher now. He was more of thrower, a little more of a power pitcher. He made some adjustments. Now he's a really, really good pitcher. It allows him to go deep into games where before he had trouble doing that."

RHP Marco Estrada, who was limited to five innings in his Saturday start because of back pain, was scheduled to have an MRI exam Sunday, and he might miss his next scheduled start. The back has bothered him off and on since spring training, and he opened the season on the disabled list. He aggravated the back swinging the bat during interleague play. "I'm not sure I can do this again," he said after the start Saturday. "If it hurts as much as it did today, I'll probably have to watch the next one. I'm hoping to make it, but we'll see."