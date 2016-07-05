3B Josh Donaldson had reached base in nine straight plate appearances before he grounded out to third in the third inning Monday in the 6-2 win over the Kansas City Royals. He hit a two-run single in the five-run seventh on Monday and has seven homers and 28 RBIs in his past 25 games,

INF Darwin Barney started at third base on Monday in the 6-2 win over the Kansas City Royals while 3B Josh Donaldson was used as designated hitter. Barney was 1-for-3 with a two-run single in the five-run seventh inning to run his season-best hit streak to five games. He is batting .333 (7-for-21) on his streak.

2B Devon Travis was 0-for-2 with a walk Monday in the 6-2 win over the Kansas City Royals to end a nine-game hitting streak, His walk in the seventh inning came with the bases loaded forced in the first run of the five-run inning. INF Darwin Barney followed with a two-run single. Travis batted 333 (14-for-42) during his streak. He had Sunday off.

RHP Aaron Sanchez pitched eight innings for his second straight start Monday in the 6-2 win over the Kansas City Royals. He allowed three hits, one walk and one run to improve his record to 9-1 with an earned-run average to 2.94. He has not lost since April 22 and his winning percentage of .900 currently is the best by a Blue Jays starter with a minimum of 15 starts before the All-Star break. He will have one more start before the break.

RHP R.A. Dickey will make his 18th start of the season Tuesday in the second game of a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals at Rogers Centre. He was 3-3 with a 3.44 ERA in six starts in June, He took the 4-1 loss Thursday against Cleveland, allowing eight hits, one walk and three runs in seven innings. In 14 regular-season games against the Royals, including eight starts, he is 4-3 with a 4.20 ERA. In a start in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series in October, he allowed four hits (including two homers), two walks and five runs (four earned) in 1 2/3 innings.

SS Troy Tulowitzki was 2-for-3 with a walk Monday in the 6-2 win over the Kansas City Royals to extend his hit streak to a season-best six games. He is batting .407 (11-for-27) on the streak. He has hit safely in 11 of his past 13 games, batting .365 (19-for-52) in that span.

RHP Marco Estrada (sore back) had an MRI Sunday that showed no significant damage. He had an injection in the back on Monday and said he expects to make this scheduled start on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers. Estrada was limited to five innings by the sore back in his start Saturday against the Cleveland Indians, a no-decision in Toronto's 9-6 win. He said at the time that he would not be able to make his next start if it hurt as much as it did Saturday.