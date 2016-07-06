3B Josh Donaldson was 3-for-4 with two solo home runs and four runs scored Tuesday in the 8-3 win over the Kansas City Royals. He has scored 77 runs this season, a club record for runs scored before the All-Star Break. He surpassed the 76 runs 1B Carlos Delgado scored before the All-Star break in 2003. Donaldson. 1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion and RHP Marco Estrada will all be going to the All-Star Game next week.

RHP Drew Hutchison was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo Saturday to provide a fresh arm for the bullpen after the 19-inning loss to the Cleveland innings on Friday and now he could be making a spot start Thursday against the Detroit. There had been plan to return him to Buffalo after the game Saturday but with RHP Marco Estrada limited to five innings in that start because of a sore back. Hutchison stayed in Toronto. It appears now that Estrada's back is improving and that he won't miss a start. Manager John Gibbons said Tuesday that Hutchison might start Thursday to give Estrada an extra day. Hutchison was not needed in relief Tuesday and got his side work in in the bullpen during the game.

RHP Marcus Stroman will make his 18th start of the season Wednesday in the finale of the three-game series against the Kansas City Royals at Rogers Centre. Stroman has made some adjustments, including keeping his hands lower in his delivery, and he had a decent outing against the Cleveland Indians Friday, allowing five hits, one walk and one run while striking out six in 62/3 innings. Cleveland won the game 2-1 in 19 innings. In his past 10 starts, he is 2-4 with a 6.36 ERA. He is 1-0 with a 1.50 ERA in one regular-season start against the Royals. He also won Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Royals, allowing 11 hits, one walk and four runs in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out one in Toronto's 11-8 win.

RF Jose Bautista (turf toe) is out of the walking boot but there is no time table for when he might return. He has missed 17 games since injuring the toe in Philadelphia on June 16.

1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion recorded his major league-leading 77th RBI with a fourth-inning single Tuesday in the 8-3 win over the Kansas City Royals. He has been chosen to play in the All-Star Game next with teammates 3B Josh Donaldson a RHP Marco Estrada.

SS Troy Tulowitzki was 1-for-3 with a walk and a three-run homer Tuesday in the 8-3 win over the Kansas City Royals to extend his hit streak to a season-best seven games. He is batting .400 (12-for-30) on the streak. In 15 games since coming off the disabled list, he is batting .339 (20-for-59) with seven homers and 17 RBIs.

RHP Marco Estrada may get an extra day between starts to rest his sore back that limited him to five innings on Saturday. If RHP Drew Hutchison gets the spot start on Thursday, Estrada could start Friday. Estrada was voted by the players to the American League team for the All-Star Game next Tuesday. "I wanted to show that you don't really need to throw 100 miles per hour, or 95, or whatever to be successful up here," Estrada said. "I want to keep showing that and hopefully I get the opportunity to keep doing it. I want to just keep showing guys that are younger, in high school or whatever, if they don't think they throw hard enough it really doesn't matter. Just hit your spots."