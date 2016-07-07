3B Josh Donaldson was 0-for-3 with a walk Wednesday in the 4-2 win over the Kansas City Royals. He leads the American League with 58 walks and has reached base in 14 consecutive games.

RHP Drew Hutchison will make his third appearance of the season, and his second start, Thursday in the opener of a four-game series against the Detroit Tigers at Rogers Centre. Hutchison was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday to bolster the bullpen that had been depleted by the 19-inning loss to the Cleveland Indians on Friday. Hutchison allowed three hits and two runs in one inning of relief on Saturday. His lone start was April 24 against the Oakland Athletics, when he earned the win by allowing four hits, three walks and two runs -- both on home runs -- in 5 2/3 innings, He is 6-3 with a 2.78 ERA in 15 starts at Buffalo. In three career starts against the Tigers, he is 1-1 with a 2.89 ERA.

RHP Bo Schultz was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday after RHP Marco Estrada (sore back) was put on the 15-day disabled list. In three outings with Toronto, he is 0-0 with a 3.86 ERA. At Buffalo, he is 1-1 with a 4.00 ERA and one save in 15 games.

SS Troy Tulowitzki was 0-for-4 with four strikeouts Wednesday in the 4-2 win over the Kansas City Royals to end his season-best hitting streak at seven games. He batted .400 (12-for-30) on the streak. In 16 games since coming off the disabled list, he is batting .317 (20-for-63) with seven homers and 17 RBIs.

RHP Marco Estrada (sore back) was put on the 15-day disabled list on Wednesday and his start was taken Thursday by RHP Drew Hutchison. The move for Estrada is retroactive to Sunday, which means he would be available for Toronto's series against the Seattle Mariners that opens July 22 at Rogers Centre. Estrada (5-3, 2.93 ERA) was named to the American League team for Tuesday's All-Star Game in San Diego and he will still attend and participate in off-field activities. "We just thought it was best," manager John Gibbons said. "He's feeling a little better but we don't want to push it. We've got to worry about this team. We made the decision for him. I know he's dying to pitch in the All-Star Game. That was important to him. He earned it. But this is a priority right here." Back problems limited Estrada in spring training and he started the season on the DL. He said his back did not bother him until he started swinging the bat in interleague competition. The back hindered Estrada on Saturday and limited his start to five innings. He had an MRI exam on Sunday that revealed no new problems and, after receiving a cortisone shot on Tuesday, Estrada felt that he could take his regular turn. The Blue Jays decided to take the cautious route and give him 15 days to recuperate fully.