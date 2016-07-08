3B Josh Donaldson scored two runs Thursday against Detroit and needs one more run to become the sixth player in major league history with 80-plus runs and 20-plus home runs at the All-Star break. The five who have done it are 1B Lou Gehrig (1936), LF Ted Williams (1946), OF Reggie Jackson (1969), 1B Frank Thomas (1994) and INF Alex Rodriguez (2000).

INF Darwin Barney started at second base Thursday against Detroit and was 2-for-4 with a double to extend his hitting streak to six games. He is batting .375 (9-for-24) during the streak.

1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion was 0-for-4 with a walk against Detroit on Thursday to end a five-game hitting streak. During the streak, he batted .409 (9-for-22). He has hit .313 (40-for-128) since May 29. In the 36 games since then, Encarnacion has hit 13 homers and has 40 RBIs. He leads the majors with 77 RBIs.

SS Troy Tulowitzki was 2-for-4 with three RBIs against Detroit on Thursday. He hit a two-run single in the eighth inning to provide the winning margin. He has a 12-game hitting streak against the Tigers, but has had more than one hit twice in those games. In his past 16 games, Tulowitzki is batting .349 (22-for-63) after hitting .199 in his first 47 games.

LHP J.A. Happ will make his 18th start of the season Friday in the second game of a four-game series against Detroit at Rogers Centre. He is the first Blue Jays starter to win 11 games before the All-Star break since RHP Roy Halladay in 2008. Happ struck out 11 without allowing a walk over seven innings in the 17-1 win over Cleveland on Sunday. In his past five starts, he is 5-0 with a 3.48 ERA. In six career games, including five starts, against the Tigers, Happ is 1-1 with 4.83 ERA.