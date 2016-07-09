INF Andy Burns was recalled Friday from Triple-A Buffalo.

INF/OF Andy Burns was recalled from Buffalo on Friday when RHP Drew Hutchison was returned to the Triple-A team. Burns is 0-for-6 in eight appearances in Toronto. In 60 games at Buffalo, he is batting .238 with five homers and 25 RBIs. He has played left field and third base at Toronto. He has played all the infield positions but first base and the corner outfield spots at Buffalo.

LF Michael Saunders will be going to the All-Star Game in San Diego on Tuesday when he won the fan vote for the final spot. He had 17.7 million votes when the process ended Friday. Saunders was 2-for-3 with a walk in the 6-0 win over the Detroit Tigers on Friday.

INF Darwin Barney started at second base Friday for the second game in a row and was 2-for-4 with a double to extend his season-best hitting streak to seven games He is batting .393 (11-for-28) with four doubles during the streak.

RHP Drew Hutchison was returned to Triple-A Buffalo on option on Friday after making his second spot start of the season on Thursday. He did not factor in the decision in the 5-4 win over the Detroit Tigers. In three outings with Toronto this season, including two starts, he is 1-0 with a 4.97 earned-run average. He has a 3.00 ERA in his starts.

RHP Aaron Sanchez will make his 18th start of the season Saturday in the third game of the four-game series with the Detroit Tigers at Rogers Centre. Sanchez, who has not lost since April 22, is 3-0 with a 1.61 ERA in his past four starts. He pitched eight innings for the second successive start Monday when he held the Kansas City Royals to three hits, one walk and one run while striking out three in Toronto s 9-1 victory. He is 0-0 with a 1.38 ERA in four games, including one start against the Tigers. The one start against Detroit was at Comerica Park on June 7 when he struck out 12 in eight innings in allowing three hits and two runs. He did not factor in the decision in that game, a 3-2 Tigers win.

LHP J.A. Happ became the sixth Blue Jays pitcher with at least 12 wins before the All-Star break and the first since Roy Halladay won 12 in 2006 when he struck out nine and walked one and allowed six hits in 5 innings. He has 20 strikeouts and one walk over his past two starts. He has won six straight starts. It was the third time this season he has not allowed a run