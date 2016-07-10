CF Kevin Pillar went 1-for-4 Saturday in the 3-2 loss to the Detroit Tigers to extend his hitting streak to six games. He is hitting .400 (8-for-20) during the streak.

3B Josh Donaldson was 0-for-2 with two walks Saturday in the 3-2 loss to the Detroit Tigers and still needs to score one more run to become the sixth player to enter the All-Star break with 80 or more runs scored and 20 or more home runs.

INF Darwin Barney started at third base Saturday in the 3-2 loss to the Detroit Tigers and was 0-for-3 to end his season-best hitting streak at seven games. He batted .379 (11-for-29) with four doubles during the streak.

RHP Aaron Sanchez allowed two runs on five hits, two walks and a hit batter over five innings but did not factor in the decision in the Detroit Tigers' 3-2 win. Sanchez did find out that he was being added to the American League team for the All-Star Game Tuesday in San Diego.

RHP R.A. Dickey will make his 19th start of the season Sunday in the finale of a four-game series with the Detroit Tigers at Rogers Centre. Over his past seven starts, Dickey is 4-3 with a 3.30 ERA. He allowed five hits, three walks and two runs in the 8-3 win over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday. In 20 games, including 13 starts, against the Tigers, he is 8-3 with a 4.01 ERA.

LHP J.A. Happ is 6-0 with a 2.95 ERA in his past six starts after the win on Friday. He is the first Blue Jays pitcher to go 6-0 over a six-start span since RHP Roy Halladay, who had a 2.31 ERA when he accomplished it in 2003. Happ is the fourth Blue Jays pitcher to win 12 or more games before the All-Star break.