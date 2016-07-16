3B Josh Donaldson went 1-for-4 on Friday night in an 8-7 loss to Oakland and has reached base safely in 20 straight games. During that stretch, the former Athletic is batting .403 with 31 hits in 77 at-bats.

RHP Marcus Stroman allowed seven runs (six earned) on nine hits, including three home runs over 4 2/3 innings in an 8-7 loss to Oakland on Friday night. He struck out five and walked one in a no-decision. "Early in the game he was ball-one on everybody," Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. "You've got to get ahead, and then it looked like a lot of balls in the middle of the plate." Stroman came into the game with a 7-4 record and 4.89 ERA. He's 1-2 with a 6.43 ERA over his past five starts.

2B Devon Travis extended his road hitting streak to 11 games Friday night in an 8-7 loss to the A's. Travis went 2-for-3 with a walk and drove in a run. He's batting .500 (21-for-42) during that streak. Overall on the road, he's hitting .348 (24-for-69).

OF Jose Bautista (hyper-extended big toe, left foot) still has no target date for his return from the DL, but manager John Gibbons said he's hitting off a tee and making progress. "I texted him a couple days ago," Gibbons said. "He said he's feeling pretty good."

RHP Marco Estrada (sore back) will be activated from the disabled list and return to the rotation on July 22, when the Blue Jays open a home stand against Seattle, manager John Gibbons said Friday. Estrada went on the DL on July 6, retroactive to July 3. "Estrada's feeling better," Gibbons said. "So all's good there." Estrada is 5-3 with a 2.93 ERA in 16 starts over 104 1/3 innings this season. He has 99 strikeouts and 39 walks.