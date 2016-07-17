C Josh Thole went 2-for-3 with a two-run double in a 5-4 loss to Oakland on Saturday. He ended a streak of 77 at-bats without an extra-base hit with his double in the second inning. "I'm tweaking things and I'm feeling comfortable," Thole said. "I'll ride it as long as I can."

1B Justin Smoak agreed on Saturday to a two-year contract extension with a club option for 2019.

1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion hit his 24th home run of the season Saturday, a solo shot in the third inning of a 5-4 loss to Oakland. Encarnacion crushed RHP Sonny Gray's 2-2 slider to deep left-center. It was Encarnacion's second home run in his past five games. He's batting .414 (12-for-29) over his past 19 games.

RHP R.A. Dickey (7-10) gave up five runs on five hits over six innings in a 5-4 loss to Oakland on Saturday afternoon at the Oakland Coliseum as his two-game winning streak ended. He struck out four, walked three and allowed three home runs, one off his season high. Dickey had allowed just one home run in his past two starts. "If you got the ball up in the air today it was going to go," Dickey said.