2B/SS Ryan Goins (forearm tightness) is expected to return soon. "He could be back in a few days," manager John Gibbons said. Goins was 2-for-5 with three RBIs in his third rehab game at Triple-A Buffalo and is 3-for-13 while playing first base and second base. Goins has not played since June 29.

RHP Aaron Sanchez won his ninth consecutive decision by relying primarily on a fastball that he was able to spot on both sides of the plate. He gave up one run and six hits in seven innings. He struck out five, hit two and did not walk a batter. "I think command of the fastball is the biggest thing," Sanchez said. "I think my fastball is pretty good, but it doesn't mean anything if you can't command it. I thought I did a good job of commanding my heater, and everything worked off of that." Sanchez used a changeup to get Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt to ground out with runners on first and second and one out in the last of the third inning with the Jays holding a 3-1 lead. Sanchez has given up two runs or fewer in each of his past six starts. He has not lost since April 22, in the fourth of his 19 starts. He has thrown 125 1/3 innings this season, eight short of his career high at several levels in 2014.

RF Jose Bautista (turf toe) could return Monday, manager John Gibbons said. Bautista is expected to begin a rehab assignment by playing a few innings Wednesday before playing weekend series at Triple-A Buffalo, Gibbons said. "And then if all is good, you would probably see him Monday, I would guess," Gibbons said. "If the toe holds up, his body is healthy." Bautista has 12 homers and 41 RBIs in 65 games. He has not played since June 16. Gibbons said Bautista would be used as the DH in addition to playing right field when he returns.

1B Edwin Encarnacion has nine homers in 66 career at-bats at Chase Field after hitting another homer Tuesday, a three-run homer that gave the Jays the lead in the third inning of a 5-1 victory. "I see the ball real well and I feel confident in this ball park, so it works out," said Encarnacion, in the final year of a four-year, $37 million contract. "Maybe it's the hitter's eye, I don't know." He hit five homers in a three-game series here in 2010, including three in one game, and had two homers in a three-game series in 2013, the last time times Toronto has been in Arizona. He has 16 RBIs in 16 games at Chase Field.

LHP Franklin Morales (shoulder) will complete his 30-day rehab assignment Wednesday, at which time the Blue Jays must promote him to the major leagues or expose him to waivers. "There has been nothing decided yet, but something has to happen," manager John Gibbons said. Morales can decline an option because of his service time. He itched two-thirds of an inning in two April appearances before going on the DL. He has given up on run in 10 minor league rehab appearances at Class A Dunedin and Triple-A Buffalo. LHP Brett Cecil is the only lefty reliever on the roster.