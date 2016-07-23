RHP Dustin Antolin was designated for assignment Friday to make room for LHP Franklin Morales on the 40-man roster. Morales was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list on Friday. Antolin was 0-0 with a 13.50 ERA in one outing with Toronto this season. He was 2-2 with a 2.37 ERA and eight saves in 32 games at Triple-A Buffalo, including one start.

RF Jose Bautista (turf toe) was 0-for-3 with Triple-A Buffalo on Friday in a 7-1 loss to Gwinnett in his second game of a rehabilitation assignment. Bautista was 1-for-3 with a home run on Wednesday for Class A Dunedin in his first rehab game. He has not played since June 16 when he injured the toe on a play at the fence in Philadelphia.

RHP R.A. Dickey will make his 21st start of the season Saturday at Rogers Centre in the middle game of a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners. Dickey took the loss last Saturday at Oakland when he allowed five hits, three walks and five runs. He is 5-4 with a 3.63 ERA in his past 10 starts. In 13 career games, including five starts, against Seattle, Dickey is 5-3 with a 4.22 ERA.

C Russell Martin (knee) will be out for at least two days with a left knee injury after feeling light-headed following a lengthy session in the sauna at his Toronto residence on Thursday, an off-day on the schedule. He fell when taking a cold shower. "I woke up and I had the shower curtain half on my body and the rest of my head was kind of sticking outside the shower," Martin said before the game on Friday. "It's a weird feeling." An MRI Friday showed no structural damage. Martin said he often treats soreness by alternating hot and cold water and has felt weak before but never lost consciousness. C Josh Thole started behind the plate against Seattle on Friday. Thole is the regular catcher for RHP R.A. Dickey, who will start the game on Saturday.

LHP Franklin Morales (shoulder) was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list, where he had been since going on the DL on April 10 with what was described as shoulder fatigue. He has appeared in two games with Toronto this season, pitching two-thirds of an inning with nothing allowed. He will provide left-handed depth in the bullpen. In 11 games in his minor league rehabilitation assignment -- two with Class A Dunedin and nine with Triple-A Buffalo -- he was 1-0 with a 1.64 ERA. RHP Marco Estrada (sore back) was reinstated from the 15-day DL on Friday and LHP Aaron Loup and INF Andy Burns were optioned to Triple-A Buffalo. RHP Dustin Antolin was designated for assignment Friday to make room for Morales on the 40-man roster.

RHP Marco Estrada (back) was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list Friday to make the start and take the loss in the 2-1 victory by the Seattle Mariners. A sore back put him on the disabled list and cost him his final start before the All-Star break. In making his first start since July 2, he allowed seven hits, one walk and two runs while striking out three in six innings. "I felt good, just rusty," Estrada said. "Threw a lot of first-pitch balls and was behind in the count a lot. It's tough, it was a grind today. Guess it can be expected when you miss so much time. You have to tip your hat to the other guy (LHP James Paxton), he pitched a heck of a game." LHP Franklin Morales (shoulder) also was reinstated from the DL on Friday with LHP Aaron Loup and INF Andy Burns optioned to Triple-A Buffalo.