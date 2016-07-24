LF Michael Saunders hit two home runs on Saturday in the 14-5 loss to the Seattle Mariners. He has 19 homers this season and three in the first two games of the three-game series against Seattle, his former team. He recorded his eighth career multi-homer game and the eighth of his career. He has tied his career best in a season in home runs, equaling his total in 2012.

LF Michael Saunders hit two home runs Saturday in the 14-5 loss to the Seattle Mariners. He has 19 homers for the season and three in the first two games of the three-game set against Seattle, his former team. He recorded his eighth career multi-homer game and the eighth of his career. He has tied his career best in a season in home runs, equaling his total in 2012 and has homered in consecutive games for the fourth time this season.

1B Justin Smoak hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning Saturday in the 14-5 loss to the Seattle Mariners. He has 11 home runs on the season. He was 1-for-4 to extend his hit streak to six games in which he is 7-for-21.

3B Josh Donaldson has reached base in 26 straight games after walking in the first inning Saturday in the 14-5 loss to the Seattle Mariners. Donaldson was 0-for-3 with two walks Saturday.

DH/1B Chris Colabello had been removed from the restricted list and designated off the 25-man roster but remains on the 40-man roster. His 80-game suspension for a PED violation expired and he is with Triple-A Buffalo.

LHP J.A. Happ makes his 20th start of the season Sunday in the finale of a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners at Rogers Centre. He already has equaled his career best in wins with 12 that he first achieved in 2009 with the Philadelphia Phillies. He had a six-start winning streak stopped last Sunday when he did not factor in the decision in Toronto’s 5-3 victory over Oakland. He allowed five hits, one walk and five runs in 5 2/3 innings. In his past seven starts, he is 6-0 with a 3.19 ERA. He was with Seattle for part of last season and was 4-6 with a 4.64 ERA in 21 games (20 starts). He was traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 31 and was 7-2 with a 1.85 ERA in 11 starts. In three career starts against Seattle, he is 1-1 with a 6.35 ERA.