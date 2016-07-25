RHP Ryan Tepera was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo Sunday after RHP Drew Storen was designated for assignment. In five outings with Toronto entering Sunday, he is 0-1 with a 5.79 ERA. In 29 games with the Bisons, he has 14 saves with a 2.95 ERA. This is his fifth stint with Toronto. It is not certain how long he will stay this time as there is the expectation of a deal, or deals, being made to fortify the pitching staff. If a starter is acquired, it could clear the way for RHP Aaron Sanchez to be moved from the rotation to the bullpen as a way to conserve his innings in his first full major league season as a starter.

RHP Dustin Antolin, who was designated for assignment Friday, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday. Antolin was 0-0 with a 13.50 ERA in one outing with Toronto this season. He was 2-2 with a 2.37 ERA and eight saves in 32 games at Triple-A Buffalo, including one start.

RHP Drew Storen was designated for assignment Sunday and RHP Ryan Tepera was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo. Storen was obtained in the offseason from the Washington Nationals for OF Ben Revere. Storen had been a closer for the Nationals before losing the job to RHP Jonathan Papelbon but built a reputation of not being able to handle pressure situations well. He never fit in with Toronto and his stuff was lacking in going 1-3 with a 6.21 ERA and three saves.

3B Josh Donaldson was 0-for-4 with no walks as DH Sunday in the 2-0 win over the Seattle Mariners. It ended a streak of 26 games in which he had reached base safely. In those games, he was 39-for-101 -- .386/.504/.673 -- with seven homers and 24 RBIs. The team was 15-11.

RHP Aaron Sanchez will make his 20th start of the season Monday in the opener of a three-game series against the San Diego Padres at Rogers Centre. It is possible that Sanchez could be moved to the bullpen soon as the Blue Jays will try to control his innings as in his first full season as a major league starter. He is showing no signs of faltering. He allowed six hits, no walks and one run while striking out five in a 5-1 over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday to improve his record to 10-1 with a 2.87 ERA. He has not lost since April 22. He has never faced the Padres.

RF Jose Bautista (toe) was 0-for-4 Sunday for Triple-A Buffalo and is 2-for-14 (.143) with one homer in four games of a minor league rehabilitation assignment. The homer came in his one game with Class-A Dunedin. The other three games have been with Buffalo. Bautista, who has not played since injuring his toe in Philadelphia on June 16, is scheduled to return to the Blue Jays Monday against the San Diego Padres.

DH/1B Edwin Encarnacion hit his 27th homer of the season Sunday in the 2-0 win over the Seattle Mariners. He moved past CF Vernon Wells into third place on the team's all-time home run list with 224. His 87 RBIs lead the majors.

RHP Gavin Floyd (torn right lat muscle) was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Saturday. He will not need surgery, but he might miss the rest of the season. In 28 games for the Blue Jays, Floyd is 2-4 with a 4.06 ERA.

SS Troy Tulowitzki was 1-for-3 Sunday in the 2-0 win over the Seattle Mariners to extend his season-high win streak to nine games. He is 12-for-37 (.324) on the streak.

LHP J.A. Happ earned a career-best 13th win of the season Sunday when allowed one hit and four walks over six innings Sunday in the 2-0 victory over the Seattle Mariners. It is the second time in his career that he has allowed one it while pitching at least six innings. The other time was Sept. 28, 2015, against the St. Louis Cardinals when he was with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He has won seven straight decisions over his past eight starts. The four walks matched his season high.