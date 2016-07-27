INF Chris Colabello was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Monday after he was designated off the 25-man major league roster Saturday, while remaining on the 40-man roster. He completed an 80-game suspension Saturday for a PED violation. In 10 minor league games between Class A Dunedin and Buffalo, he batted .189/.262/.324 with one homer and four RBIs.

RHP Aaron Sanchez won his 10th consecutive decision Monday when he pitched seven scoreless innings in a 4-2 win over the Padres. He has not lost since April 22. It is the fifth time a Blue Jays starting pitcher recorded 10 straight winning decisions in a single season -- RHP Roger Clemens did it twice, RHP Roy Halladay once and RHP Juan Guzman once.

RF Jose Bautista (turf toe) was reinstated from the disabled list Monday. He started in right field and batted leadoff, and he finished 1-for-3 with a walk in a 4-2 win over the Padres. He injured his left big toe making a play at the fence June 16 in Philadelphia and went on the DL. Bautista was 2-for-14 (.143) with one home run in four rehab games, one at Class A Dunedin and three at Triple-A Buffalo. Manager John Gibbons said he will keep Bautista in the leadoff spot for now. "We really started to play better baseball when we put him up there," Gibbons said. Bautista will be used on occasion as designated hitter, according to Gibbons.

OF Melvin Upton Jr., was not in the Toronto Blue Jays' starting lineup Tuesday after being acquired in a trade that sent Class-A RHP Hansel Rodriguez to San Diego. Upton had to return to Buffalo, N.Y., about a 90-minute drive away, and re-enter Canada to obtain a new work visa. He joined his new team about two hours before the start of the game. Toronto manager John Gibbons said Upton likely would start Wednesday against the Padres with RF Jose Bautista given a game at DH.

C Russell Martin (knee) returned to the lineup Monday for the Jays' 4-2 win over the Padres after missing three games with a sore left knee. He went 0-for-3 with a walk. He was injured when he passed out in the shower after a sauna session.

SS Troy Tulowitzki was 1-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly Monday in the Jays' 4-1 win over the Padres. He extended his hitting streak to a season-best 10 games, during which he is batting .325 (13-for-40) with one home run and five RBIs.