RHP Ryan Tepera was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday to make roster room for OF Melvin Upton Jr., who was acquired in a trade with the Padres. Tepera is 0-1 with a 5.79 ERA in five games with Toronto this season.

RHP Joaquin Benoit was obtained Tuesday night in a trade with the Mariners, who receive RHP Drew Storen and cash. Benoit, 39, provides experience for the Blue Jays in the bullpen and has proven that he can handle a late-inning role. He has appeared in 26 games this season, and he owns a 1-1 record with a 5.18 ERA. He has a career record of 55-43 with 50 saves and an ERA of 3.87 in 687 games, 55 starts while pitching for the Rangers (2001-2008), Rays (2010), Tigers (2011-2012), Padres (2014-2015) and Mariners (2016).

OF Melvin Upton Jr., was not in the Toronto Blue Jays' starting lineup Tuesday after being acquired in a trade that sent Class-A RHP Hansel Rodriguez to San Diego. Upton had to return to Buffalo, N.Y., about a 90-minute drive away, and re-enter Canada to obtain a new work visa. He joined his new team about two hours before the start of the game. Toronto manager John Gibbons said Upton likely would start Wednesday against the Padres with RF Jose Bautista given a game at DH.

OF Melvin Upton Jr. was acquired from the Padres in exchange for RHP Hansel Rodriguez. Upton is owed approximately $22 million through the end of next season, and the Padres reportedly will cover all but $5 million. "What attracted him to us was several things," Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins said. "The (play) at all three (outfield) positions -- speed, baserunning, power, versatility and depth. We feel great about some of the pieces in the minor leagues, but adding him to our major league team and adding another year of control seemed to make sense for us." Upton will start against left-handed pitchers, which is expected to cut into the playing time of 1B Justin Smoak.

RHP R.A. Dickey will start Wednesday against the Padres. He takes the spot of RHP Marco Estrada, who has had back problems and will now start the opener of a three-game series Friday against the Orioles. Dickey is 2-7 in 16 career games, including 13 starts, against the Orioles despite a 3.90 ERA, so it was decided to pitch him against San Diego. He is 1-2 with a 2.76 ERA in four career starts against the Padres. He will be pitching on three days' rest after allowing seven hits and six runs in three-plus innings in a 14-5 loss to the Mariners on Saturday.