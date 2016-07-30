1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion hit his 28th homer of the season in the first inning of the 6-5 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night. He has 34 home runs in his career against the Orioles, the most he has had against any opponent.His 71 RBIs against Baltimore since 2010 trail only Blue Jays RF Jose Bautista , who has 73, among major-league hitters. Encarnacion also doubled in the fourth on Friday, No. 300 of his career.

SS Troy Tulowitzki, who joined the Blue Jays on July 29, 2015, hit his 17th homer of the season in the first inning Friday in the 6-5 win over the Baltimore Orioles. The Blue Jays have a 100-63 record since Tulowitzki joined them, second in the majors only to the Chicago Cubs (106-58).

LHP J.A. Happ will make his 21st start of the season Saturday afternoon in the second game of a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre. He has a career-best 13 wins this season, surpassing the 12-win season he had with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2009. He held the Seattle Mariners to one hit and four walks while striking out six in a six-inning outing Sunday, 2-0 win. He is 3-3 with a 3.76 ERA in 10 career games, including nine starts, against the Orioles.

RHP Marco Estrada allowed five hits, three walks and four runs (three earned) in six innings Friday to earn the win in the 6-5 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. He still is dealing with a back issue that cost him his final start before the All-Star break. "Obviously that back thing's still there," he said. It's lingering and I don't feel 100 percent yet but I still feel like I can give the team some innings and some quality innings. Early on, its tough. Once I loosened up, I was able to pitch a little bit better but Ive just got to find a way to get my back loose early on."

C Erik Kratz was signed to a minor-league contract Thursday and assigned to Triple-A Buffalo. Kratz, who played 34 games with Toronto in 2014, was designated for assignment last week by the Pittsburgh Pirates. Buffalo released C Tony Sanchez to make room for Kratz, who will improve the Blue Jays depth at the position and is a likely September callup. In 225 career major-league games, he has batted .200/.248/.362 with 24 homers and 73 RBIs. He also played with the Houston Astros this season. In 33 games between Houston and Pittsburgh this season, he batted .094/.105/.153.