a year ago
Toronto Blue Jays - PlayerWatch
July 31, 2016 / 9:31 PM / a year ago

Toronto Blue Jays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CF Kevin Pillar hit two two-run doubles on Saturday in the 9-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles. He has five doubles over his last four games. The four RBIs matched a career best. He is batting .324 (24-for-74) since July 4.

RHP Aaron Sanchez will make his 21st start of the season Sunday in the finale of a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre. Sanchez has not lost since April 22 and is 10-0 with a 2.58 ERA in 16 starts since. The Blue Jays are 12-4 in those starts. Sanchez is 3-2 with a 5.34 ERA in 10 career games, including five starts, against the Orioles.

RF Jose Bautista was used as the designated hitter on Saturday in a 9-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles, with Melvin Upton Jr. playing right field. Bautista was 1-for-4 with a walk. Part of the plan when Upton was acquired from the San Diego Padres on Tuesday was that he could spell the regular outfielders, who could either be given a day off or be used as the designated hitter.

C Russell Martin was 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs Saturday in the 9-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles. He has 31 RBIs over his last 46 games.

LHP J.A. Happ allowed three hits, three walks and one run in seven-plus innings Saturday in the 9-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles. He is 14-3 with a 3.16 ERA. His previous career best for wins was 12 in 2009. He struck out 11 for the second time this season. He struck out 36.3 percent of his batters (44-of-121) in July, the highest strikeout rate in the majors for the month.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
