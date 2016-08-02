INF Ryan Goins (forearm) was activated from the 15-day disabled list on Monday.

RHP Bo Schultz was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Monday.

RHP Mike Bolsinger was acquired by the Toronto Blue Jays from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for RHP Jesse Chavez and cash.

RHP Scott Feldman was acquired by the Toronto Blue Jays from the Houston Astros in exchange for RHP Lupe Chavez.

LHP Francisco Liriano was acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates for three players. Toronto sent RHP Drew Hutchison and two minor-leaguers for Liriano. Liriano has struggled mightily this season, going 6-11 with a 5.46 ERA in 21 starts. The 32-year-old will be joining his fourth team after spending time with Minnesota, the Chicago White Sox and Pirates.

LHP Franklin Morales was designated for assignment by Toronto.

OF Ezequiel Carrera (Achilles) was placed on the 15-day disabled list by the Blue Jays.