FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Toronto Blue Jays - PlayerWatch
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
August 2, 2016 / 4:45 AM / a year ago

Toronto Blue Jays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

INF Ryan Goins (forearm) was activated from the 15-day disabled list on Monday.

RHP Bo Schultz was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Monday.

RHP Mike Bolsinger was acquired by the Toronto Blue Jays from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for RHP Jesse Chavez and cash.

RHP Scott Feldman was acquired by the Toronto Blue Jays from the Houston Astros in exchange for RHP Lupe Chavez.

LHP Francisco Liriano was acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates for three players. Toronto sent RHP Drew Hutchison and two minor-leaguers for Liriano. Liriano has struggled mightily this season, going 6-11 with a 5.46 ERA in 21 starts. The 32-year-old will be joining his fourth team after spending time with Minnesota, the Chicago White Sox and Pirates.

LHP Franklin Morales was designated for assignment by Toronto.

OF Ezequiel Carrera (Achilles) was placed on the 15-day disabled list by the Blue Jays.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.