RHP Marcus Stroman recorded a career-high 13 strikeouts against Houston and surpassed his single-season high of 111 strikeouts (set during his rookie season in 2014) with 114. Stroman became the first Toronto pitcher to record at least 13 strikeouts in a game since RHP Brandon Morrow fanned 17 on Aug. 8, 2010, against the Rays. Stroman allowed a run on three hits and a walk in seven innings.

INF Ryan Goins (right forearm tightness) was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list following a rehab assignment with Triple A Buffalo. Goins finished 0-for-4 while batting ninth on Monday night.

INF Ryan Goins was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday.

RHP Bo Schultz was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo to replace LHP Franklin Morales, who was designated for assignment. Schultz worked a scoreless inning of relief Monday night in what was the start of his third stint with the Blue Jays this season.

RHP Bo Schultz was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday.

RHP Ben Rowen was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Monday. Rowen, 27, was 0-4 with one save and a 2.47 ERA in 37 relief appearances for Triple-A Buffalo this year.

RHP Aaron Sanchez (11-1, 2.71 ERA) eventually will be moved to the bullpen after the Blue Jays acquired LHP Francisco Liriano in a trade with the Pirates on Monday. Toronto GM Ross Atkins said, "We feel like ... transitioning him to a relief role will be the best thing for us being in a Game 7 of the World Series."

RHP Mike Bolsinger was acquired by the Blue Jays from the Dodgers in exchange for RHP Jesse Chavez. Bolsinger (1-4, 6.83 ERA) will slot into the bullpen despite pitching exclusively as a starter in Los Angeles over the past two seasons. Toronto optioned him to Triple-A Buffalo.

RHP Mike Bolsinger, acquired on Monday from the Los Angeles Dodgers, was recalled Tuesday.

RHP Scott Feldman was acquired by the Blue Jays from the Astros in exchange for minor league RHP Lupe Chavez. Feldman (5-3, 2.90 ERA) worked as both a starter and reliever for the Astros but will pitch out of the bullpen for the Blue Jays. He made his first appearance for Toronto on Monday night, surrendering a pair of hits in the 14th inning and taking the loss.

LHP Francisco Liriano was acquired Monday from the Pirates in exchange for RHP Drew Hutchinson. Toronto also received a pair of prospects, C Reese McGuire and OF Harold Ramirez. Liriano (6-11, 5.46 ERA) will slot into the rotation and eventually replace RHP Aaron Sanchez (11-1, 2.71 ERA), who will be transitioned to the bullpen.

SS Troy Tulowitzki missed a second consecutive game with a chip fracture in his right thumb. Tulowitzki played catch before the game, but he is having problems gripping the bat.

LHP Franklin Morales was designated for assignment by Toronto on Monday. Morales, 30, was 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA in five relief outings for the Blue Jays this year.

OF Ezequiel Carrera (left Achilles tendon strain) was placed on the disabled list Monday. Carrera, 29, is hitting .258/.346/.368 with four homers and 15 RBIs in 75 games this year.