RHP Blake McFarland was released by the Blue Jays on Tuesday, then re-signed a minor league contract with the organization. McFarland, 28, has not pitched in the majors or the minors this year.

RHP Danny Barnes has his contract selected by Toronto on Tuesday, and he made his major league debut, tossing a scoreless eighth inning. He recorded two strikeouts and allowed a two-out single to Astros 2B Jose Altuve. Barnes was a 35th-round selection out of Princeton by the Blue Jays in 2010. He was 3-1 with an 0.84 ERA across three levels in the minors.

INF Ryan Goins, after just one day back with the Blue Jays, was optioned to Triple A Buffalo on Tuesday. He was activated from the disabled list Monday after recovering from right forearm tightness, and he finished 0-for-4 while batting ninth that night. He hit .172/.211/.301 with three homers and 12 RBIs in 59 games for Toronto.

RHP Bo Schultz, recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Monday, was optioned back to the minor league team Tuesday. Schultz worked a scoreless inning of relief Monday night in what was his third stint with the Blue Jays this season. He has no record and a 3.00 ERA in 10 relief outings for Toronto this year.

RHP Mike Bolsinger, acquired on Monday from the Dodgers, was recalled Tuesday. Bolsinger (1-4, 6.83 ERA) will slot into the bullpen despite pitching exclusively as a starter in Los Angeles over the past two seasons.

DH Jose Bautista clubbed his 300th career home run with two outs in the third inning, a solo shot off Astros RHP Lance McCullers. Bautista became the 10th active major-leaguer with 300 career home runs.

1B Edwin Encarnacion drove in his 90th run with a leadoff homer in the fourth inning. He became the sixth player in club history to record at least 90 RBIs in the Blue Jays' first 107 games of a season and the first since Carlos Delgado (106 RBI) and Vernon Wells (94) did so in 2003.

RHP R.A. Dickey allowed just one run over seven innings, producing the Blue Jays' American League-leading 69th quality start on the season. Dickey had allowed at least five runs in each of his previous three starts, but he has worked seven innings in four of his past seven appearances.