3B Josh Donaldson recorded his ninth career multi-homer game and third this season Wednesday at Houston. The previous one came July 5 against the Royals. In 26 career games at Minute Maid Park, Donaldson is batting .367 (33-for-90) with seven home runs, 21 RBIs and a 1.180 OPS. He leads all major-leaguers in OPS at Minute Maid Park (minimum 100 plate appearances).

RHP Roberto Osuna recorded his 23rd save in 25 save opportunities with a perfect ninth inning at Houston. Osuna has worked scoreless outings in each of his past 14 appearances, a stretch covering 13 2/3 innings.

RHP Mike Bolsinger, acquired on Monday from the Dodgers, was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday. Bolsinger did not get into a game for Toronto. He was 1-4 with a 6.83 ERA in six starts for Los Angeles this season.

LHP Francisco Liriano was announced as the Blue Jays' starter for Friday in Kansas City. Liriano was acquired Monday at the trade deadline from the Pirates along with two prospects in exchange for RHP Drew Hutchinson. Blue Jays RHP Aaron Sanchez will have his start pushed back one game to Saturday.

RHP Marco Estrada posted a 12th consecutive start in which he limited the opposition to three earned runs or fewer, the third-longest such streak in the majors this season behind Cubs RHP Kyle Hendricks and Dodgers LHP Rich Hill (13 apiece). It was also the 16th start this season in which he allowed no more than five hits, which ties him for the most in the majors with Orioles RHP Chris Tillman and Twins LHP Hector Santiago.